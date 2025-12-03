PlayStation Store India End of Year Sale on PS5 Games and PS Plus Subscription-Grab the Best Deals

PlayStation fans have a golden opportunity to get games like GTA 5 at less than half the price with the End of Year Sale on PlayStation Store India. You can now expand your PS5 games library by purchasing titles like GTA 5, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Assassin’s Creed Shadows at less than half of their original price. The sale has games from almost every genre and has some of the best deals that have ever been available on PS5 games. So, just grab the deal you want and expand your PlayStation games library at awesome prices. Also, you can get the PS Plus subscription plan at a discounted price till December 5, 2025, and this includes two tiers, Extra and Deluxe.
PlayStation Games on Sale (PS4 and PS5 Games)
- Get Grand Theft Auto 5 for Rs. 1517 (67% off)- PS4 and PS5
- Get Assassin's Creed Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 3499 (50% off)- PS5
- Get EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Ultimate Edition for Rs. 3739 (50% off)- PS4 and PS5
- Get Grand Theft Auto Online for Rs. 834 (50% off)- PS5
- Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card Bundle for Rs. 1687 (55% off)- PS4
- Get Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for Rs. 2499 (50% off)- PS4 and PS5
- Get Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for Rs. 1679 (58% off)- PS4
- Get Days Gone Remastered for Rs. 1799 (40% off)- PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced
- Get Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition for Rs. 3509 (35% off)- PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced
- Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Cross-Gen Bundle for Rs. 2239 (60% off)- PS4 and PS5
- Get Doom: The Dark Ages for Rs. 2999 (50% off)- PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced
- Get Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for Rs. 1539 (80% off)- PS4
- Get Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 794 (85% off)- PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro Enhanced
- Get Age of Empires II + Age of Mythology Premium Edition Bundle for Rs. 2,990 (40% off)- PS5
- Get Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Standard Edition for Rs. 1299 (35% off)- PS5
- Get NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition for Rs. 2699 (50% off)- PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro Enhanced
- Get Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for Rs. 2319 (42% off)- PS5
- Get Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Gold Edition for Rs. 1259 (70% off)- PS4
- Get EA SPORTS College Football 26 Deluxe Edition for Rs. 3749 (50% off)- PS5 and PS5 Pro Enhanced
- Get Dead by Daylight for Rs. 799 (60% off)- PS4 and PS5
- Get The Last of Us Part II for Rs. 1874 (25% off)- PS4
Grab the Best Deals on PS Plus Subscription Plans in India (Extra and Deluxe)
PlayStation Plus Deluxe
Enjoy all the core PlayStation Plus benefits, hundreds of games in the Game Catalogue, as well as exclusive benefits like game trials and the Classics Catalogue.
Get PlayStation Plus Deluxe 12-month Subscription plan for Rs. 5091 (33% off)
PlayStation Plus Extra
Get all the great benefits included in the PlayStation Plus Essential plan, as well as access to the Game Catalogue, featuring hundreds of games from genre-defining blockbusters to innovative indies, with new titles added regularly.
Get PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription for Rs. 5024 (25% off)
These deals on PlayStation Games and PS Plus subscription will stay on PlayStation Store for a limited period of time. You can grab the deals and play the games you want at a very reasonable price.
Also Read:
GTA 6 Footage Leaked in Rockstar’s Former Animator Demo Reel and it's Real
GTA 6 Map Could be 2.1 Times the Size of GTA 5 Map with a Much Denser Vice City
GTA 6 AI Generated Images Keep the Fans Going While Rockstar Games Remains Silent
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault and Winterlands Event 2025-Launch Date and Rewards