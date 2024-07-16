Are you searching for a solid mid-range phone for less than Rs 20,000? Look no further than the most recent competitors, the CMF Phone 1 and the Moto G85. The Moto G85 from Motorola is a notable improvement over the G84. However, the CMF Phone 1, a recent arrival and Nothing's first smartphone will give it a fierce competition. In this article we will be Comparing CMF Phone 1 and Moto G85: Which is better?

Advertisment

CMF Phone 1 vs. Moto G85: Price

The new Moto G85 smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is Rs 17,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is Rs 19,999.

Advertisment

The base edition of the CMF Phone 1, which has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, costs Rs 15,999. You can purchase the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option on Flipkart for Rs 17,999. Nothing offers the accessories for sale individually. The lanyard, stand, and cardholder are extra-cost items that will set you back Rs 799. For Rs 1,499, the detachable back cover is available in four colours: blue, black, orange, and light green. According to the business, consumers can get the phone charger for Rs. 799.

Advertisment

CMF Phone 1 and Moto G85 Design

Nothing compares to the CMF Phone 1's excellent, distinctive design. Even in the black colour model, it looks elegant. The device's back cover is detachable. According to the manufacturer, users can swap out the back cover of their device for a new, stylish appearance every few months rather than purchasing a new one or using a different case. A screwdriver is included in the package with the back cover, which is available separately and allows you to remove the device's rear panel.

Advertisment

Additionally, a wheel on the bottom side lets you attach a little stand that nothing sells separately to it other than rotating for playing. The Moto G85 boasts a rear panel with a vegan leather finish and the brand's emblem in the centre. On the other hand, the Urban Grey shade has a matte sheen, in contrast to the different colorways. It contains a rectangular camera island that slopes to blend in with the back panel. When the phone is placed on a level surface, the protruding camera sensor rings will probably cause it to wobble.

Moreover, the CMF Phone 1 borrowed a strategy from Motorola. It has replaceable back panels, just like the Moto G-series from the first generation.

Advertisment

Display of the CMF Phone 1 and Moto G85

In contrast to the CMF Phone 1, the Moto G85's display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Moto G85's pOLED panel pales compared to the Nothing phone's excellent AMOLED panel. The LTPS panel on the CMF Phone 1 also uses less power than the conventional screen on the G85 and has an adaptive refresh rate that changes according to the content to save even more energy. The AMOLED panel on the CMF Phone 1 is superior to the pOLED panel on the Moto G85, even though they both have the same display size, resolution, and refresh rate.

Advertisment

Another significant distinction is the Phone 1's LTPS panel versus the G85's regular screen. The LTPS technology will cause the display to consume less power than a typical panel. In addition, the CMF Phone 1 features an adaptive refresh rate, which reduces battery consumption by modifying the refresh rate with the material shown on the screen.







Advertisment

Moto G85 vs. CMF Phone 1: Performance

The recently released Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC powers the Moto G85. Although we have tested neither this SoC nor the Moto G85, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is reportedly nearly identical to the Snapdragon 695. We already know how well the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in the CMF Phone 1 performs. Without a doubt, it is the more potent processor between the two. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 has a maximum RAM of 8GB, while the Moto G85 ships with up to 12 GB. The 4G RAM bump will appear when navigating between demanding apps or multitasking. The CMF Phone 1 does come with an 8GB RAM booster, bringing the total RAM to 16GB; however, this RAM is virtual and is less useful than actual RAM.

In addition, compared to the CMF Phone 1, the Moto G85 has larger internal storage possibilities. You may increase the CMF Phone 1's storage capacity with a MicroSD card to 2TB.







Cameras of the CMF Phone 1 and Moto G85

When it comes to camera specs, the Moto G85 is very competitive. With OIS support, it also has an advantage over CMF Phone 1's EIS capability. Although the 50MP primary camera on both smartphones is the same, the Moto G85's secondary and front cameras are superior. On both devices, the secondary shooter has a distinct function, though.

With its 8MP ultrawide lens, the Moto G85 is a good camera for taking pictures of landscapes and more significant scenes. The 2MP depth shooter on the CMF Phone 1, on the other hand, is perfect for giving the subject more depth and giving the picture's background a fuzzy look. In contrast to the Moto G85's Full-HD resolution at 60 frames per second, the CMF Phone 1 can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The Moto G85, with its 32MP camera, is a superior choice for selfies and video chats compared to the CMF Phone 1, which has a 16MP camera.







Battery and Charging of the Moto G85 and CMF Phone 1

In terms of batteries and charging, there is a tie. The Moto G85 and the Nothing phone include a standard 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W rapid charging. Nothing consists of a charger in the retail package and the smartphone; however, Motorola supplies a charger with the phone. Therefore, it will need to be purchased individually for the CMF Phone. Under the hood, both phones have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. However, the CMF Phone 1 requires you to purchase a charger separately, whereas the Moto G85 comes with a power adapter within the package.

In addition, the CMF Phone 1 offers 5W reverse charging, allowing you to use the phone to charge another device. In our testing, the CMF Phone 1's PCMark battery test ran for 15 hours and 11 minutes, and it took the device about an hour to reach a full charge. You may anticipate a battery life and charge time comparable to the CMF Phone 1 since the Moto G85 has the same battery capacity and charging speed.







CMF Phone 1 vs. Moto G85: Software

Nothing looks promising to provide three years of security fixes and two years of Android OS upgrades. As a result of this news, the CMF phone, which is presently running Android 14, will also be able to acquire Android 16. Motorola provides four years of security fixes but just two years of Android OS upgrades. In this case, an additional year of security support is meaningless because users would ultimately experience marginally faster performance on the Nothing phone.

On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 offers the choice between Android's Material UI and NothingOS themes, while the Moto G85 provides a stock Android experience. Though there isn't a lot of bloatware pre-installed on either phone, both have a few third-party apps pre-installed. For a more streamlined software experience, you can uninstall the unneeded apps from both devices. The CMF Phone 1 offers ChatGPT integration, while the Moto G85 lacks AI functions. Android OS upgrades will be provided for two years to both smartphones; however, the Moto G85 will receive four years of security fixes instead of the CMF Phone 1.







Comparing CMF Phone 1 and Moto G85: Which is better?

Better camera configuration, increased RAM and internal storage, an extra year of security patch updates, and a charger are all included with the Moto G85. Conversely, the CMF Phone 1 boasts a more potent SoC, superior display technology, an expandable storage option for the user, 4K video capture, AI features, and the ability to reverse charge in addition to a configurable design.

If you value a curved screen, enhanced cameras, additional RAM, and extra storage, the Moto G85 is an excellent option. On the other hand, if you seek superior performance, cutting-edge display technology, and advanced AI features, the CMF Phone 1 is the better choice. Consider what features matter most and select the best smartphone that fits your needs and lifestyle.

Read Also:

Oppo Mobile vs Vivo Mobile (pcquest.com)

Differences between Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pcquest.com)

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs.35000 (pcquest.com)

Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024 (pcquest.com)