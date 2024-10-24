Top 5 gaming tablets in 2024

In 2024, super-high-power and light gaming tablets will be the perfect tools for game lovers to play anywhere while on the move. Here is the list of the best 5 gaming tablets in 2024, along with their specifications, gaming performance, and value for money.

Advertisment

1. Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (M2, 2024)

Display: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732 x 2048), 120Hz

Processor: Apple M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU)

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

RAM: 8GB / 16GB

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

OS: iPadOS 17

Weight: 682g

Why Buy:

Advertisment

Tailor-made for gamers, the iPad Pro 12.9 (M2) features a remarkable M2 chip: any gaming addict would surely love it. A 120Hz ProMotion display is sure to ensure a smoothened gaming process that will surely give players the maximum impact. Meanwhile, the Liquid Retina XDR comes alive to showcase the graphics of some of the most highly popular games with crystal clarity. It also supports Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Really, the new iPad Pro is an amazing device for both work and games. Suitable for gamers who will stretch the limits of every application; from lavish interactive games to seamless multitasking.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Advertisment

Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2960 x 1848), 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

RAM: 12GB / 16GB

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

OS: Android 14 (One UI 6)

Weight: 737g



Why Buy:

It is gamer-friendly because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with an enormous 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, thus offering a really deep gaming experience. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor gives the device such great performance; its display screen is 120Hz very smooth and comes in handy to make sure a long-lasting game session does not have an end. It's ideal for Android gamers who are seeking more screen space and better performance.

Advertisment

3. ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2024)

Display: 13.4-inch IPS WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 120Hz

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

RAM: 16GB

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours

OS: Windows 11

Weight: 1.2kg



Advertisment

Why Buy:

For those who, in the name of pure power, do not care about portability, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 pops up as remarkably powerful; it is equipped with an Intel Core i9 and supported by the RTX 4060 GPU and plays even the most demanding PC games with no slight lag sign, but this amazing 120Hz screen creates unbelievable smoothness. Its ability to connect external GPUs makes it even more useful.

Ideal for committed gamers in quest of portable performance to rival that found in a gaming laptop.

Advertisment

4. Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Display: 13-inch PixelSense Flow (2880 x 1920), 120Hz

Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

RAM: 16GB / 32GB

Battery Life: Up to 15 hours

OS: Windows 11

Weight: 879g

Why Buy:

Advertisment

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is designed to look amazingly beautiful and can be truly flexible enough to be considered 2-in-1. It doesn't fit into the category of the more elite gaming tablets, though. Equipped with an Intel i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it can execute such games only small to mid-level, whereas its work performance capability is enhanced by an absolutely vivid display, which is supported perfectly with the Surface Pen and the keyboard.

Best For: Casual gamers looking for a tablet that addresses both game and work requirements.

5. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)

Display: 10.1-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200)

Processor: Octa-core 2.0GHz

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB / 64GB (expandable via microSD)

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

OS: Fire OS 8

Weight: 465g



Why Buy:

Only a few tight-with-money gamers will know the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), but it is worthwhile to be noted for its affordability. Although some of its features have dearer versions, it does the job quite well enough for casual gaming and streaming. Indeed, this 10.1-inch tablet satisfies everything that casual gamers need in their gadget while kindly spending on their wallet.

It is the best for casual gamers on a budget and promises an affordable option that can deliver a pretty satisfying gaming experience.

Comparison Table

Tablet Display Processor RAM Storage Battery Life Operating System Range Best For Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (M2, 2024) 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732 x 2048), 120Hz Apple M2 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU) 8GB / 16GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Up to 10 hours iPadOS 17 Premium Hardcore gamers, multitaskers, content creators Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2960 x 1848), 120Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 12GB / 16GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Up to 12 hours Android 14 (One UI 6) Premium Android gamers, immersive display lovers ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2024) 13.4-inch IPS WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 120Hz Intel Core i9-13900H + RTX 4060 16GB 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 8 hours Windows 11 Premium Hardcore gamers who want laptop-grade performance Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch PixelSense Flow (2880 x 1920), 120Hz Intel Core i7-1255U 16GB / 32GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Up to 15 hours Windows 11 Mid-High Casual gamers, professionals Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 10.1-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) Octa-core 2.0GHz 3GB 32GB / 64GB (expandable via microSD) Up to 12 hours Fire OS 8 Budget Budget-conscious gamers, casual users

Conclusion

For the best-value tablet, there is little debate: the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is the winner. It offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio, providing an above-average gaming experience for anyone interested in casual gaming at a far lower price than any truly top-of-the-line tablet. Meanwhile, for all who want to indulge in investing in the highest enjoyment for the gaming experince, Apple introduces its 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 - the near-perfect device with a display and remarkable flexibility.

In conclusion, whether your interest lies purely in enjoyment or in a serious contender, there is undoubtedly a tablet that will cater to your preferences in 2024. You may find the Amazon Fire HD 10 appealing for its budget-friendly price; however, on the other hand, the magnificent iPad Pro M2 has the capacity to fulfill all your desires. And so, that is where it comes to a close.

Also Read:

1) Best Gaming Mobile Phones 2024-Choosing the One That Suits Your Budget

2) Top 5 Must-Play PC Games of 2024: Pricing, Popularity & Where to Buy

3) Top 5 Gaming Keyboards in India

4) Top 11 iPhone Games to Play in 2024: Best Free & Premium Picks