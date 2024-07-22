In our busy lives, with the extended use of screen time on our phones, we need phones that last us a long time in terms of technology. With moderate use, these phones may easily last you more than a day—sometimes even two. This longer battery life benefits customers who depend on their devices for business, pleasure, and daily communication. Furthermore, the ability to charge quickly can significantly improve convenience by guaranteeing that you can continue using your device even if your battery runs out of power. In this post, we'll help you find the best long-lasting smartphones out there today, with an emphasis on models that combine remarkable battery life with quick charging technologies.

Here are the 7 Smartphones with Long Battery Life Perfect for Busy Indians

Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Rs 99,998)

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra supports 90W Xiaomi HyperCharge, which can significantly reduce charging time. Xiaomi claims the phone can go from 0 to 100% in just 33 minutes (Boost mode). Reviews suggest the Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers good battery life, but there might be better options in the market. The handset features a 6.73-inch (17.09 cm) QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (3.3 GHz single core, 3.2 GHz tri-core, 3 GHz dual-core, and 2.3 GHz dual-core), along with 16 GB of RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Rs 1,29,999)

According to the official Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications page, the typical battery capacity is 4,855mAh. This is larger than the 4,755mAh battery in the S23 Ultra and the 4,500mAh battery in the S22 Ultra. This smartphone features a 6.2-inch (15.75 cm) FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by a deca-core Samsung Exynos 2400 processor (3.2 GHz single core, 2.9 GHz dual-core, 2.6 GHz tri-core, and 1.95 GHz quad-core), paired with 8 GB of RAM.



Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (Rs 1,59,999)

This phone utilises two separate batteries connected in series. Each battery has a 2850mAh (3.86V) typical capacity. The combined capacity is calculated to be equivalent to a single 5700mAh (3.86V) battery. Vivo also specifies a "rated capacity," slightly lower than the typical capacity. This is 2775mAh (3.86V) for each battery, totaling 5550mAh (3.86V) equivalent single battery capacity. The device features an 8.03-inch (20.4 cm) QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core processor (3.3 GHz single core, 3.2 GHz tri-core, 3 GHz dual-core, and 2.3 GHz dual-core), coupled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16 GB of RAM.



iQOO 12 5G (Rs 52,999)

This is a good-sized battery capacity for a flagship phone and should offer a full day's use for most users with moderate usage. Some sources suggest the iQOO 12 5G might utilize a dual-cell design with two 2500mAh batteries connected in series to achieve the 5,000mAh equivalent capacity. The iQOO 12 5G supports 120W fast charging with the included charger. This allows for speedy charging times, potentially reaching 100% in under 30 minutes. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (3.3 GHz single core, 3.2 GHz tri-core, 3 GHz dual-core, and 2.3 GHz dual-core), paired with 12 GB of RAM.

OnePlus 12 (Rs 59,999)

While fast charging is convenient, it can impact battery health in the long run. OnePlus 12 will support at least 100W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus 11's 80W SuperVOOC. The smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch (17.32 cm) QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core processor (3.3 GHz single core, 3.2 GHz tri-core, 3 GHz dual-core, and 2.3 GHz dual-core), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and equipped with 12 GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (Rs 54,900)

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts impressive fast charging speeds with 125W wired charging. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) FHD+ P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor (3 GHz single core, 2.8 GHz quad-core and 2 GHz tri-core), coupled with 12 GB of RAM.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Rs 81,499)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus has Up to 26 hours of video playback and 20 hours of streamed video playback. Potential battery capacity increases to 3,500mAh - 3,700mAh range. The device features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) FHD+ OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, powered by a Hexa-core processor (3.46 GHz dual-core + 2.02 GHz quad-core), Apple A16 Bionic chipset, and equipped with 6 GB of RAM.

