Affordable flip phones India: Best budget foldable phones

It was only a short time ago that smartphones with folding screens were seen as high-end, but now they are popular and most buyers can reach them. In 2025, there are affordable flip phones that offer modern tech as well as the traditional flip design. Here are a few flip phones like the Motorola Razr 50, Infinix Zero Flip and more, priced moderately in India and their highlights.

Motorola Razr 50: Affordable flip phone with flagship performance

The Motorola Razr 50 attracts attention as a low-cost folding phone with top hardware and a stylish build. As a less expensive option than the Razr 50 Ultra, it includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB RAM, so it works smoothly all day. Owing to both its main and outer displays which produce vivid pictures, the OPPO Find X3 remains a good option for people hoping to save money while enjoying high-quality visuals. On big e-commerce websites, the Motorola Razr 50 can be found for under Rs.50,999.

Motorola Razr 50: A good affordable flip phone

The ability to get this phone for as low as Rs.49,999 makes it one of the most budget-conscious foldable flip phones available in India.

8.5-inch pOLED main display that is 6.9 inches diagonally, has 120Hz refresh and has Gorilla Glass 5 for added strength and clear visuals.

Notifications and apps are accessible quickly from the 3.63-inch outer display which refreshes at 90Hz without having to expand the screen.

This device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and has 8GB RAM for a smooth every-day function.

For photography, you can use its rear cameras, both equipped with 50MP (main sensor) and 13MP (ultra-wide), as well as its 32MP front camera.

Rating of IPX8 water-resistance enables protection against getting wet as the sneakers are submerged.

A large 4200mAh battery, along with 33W quick charging and 15W wireless charging support.

A lightweight and slim look is given by the vegan leather body for an upscale feel.

It is powered by Android 14, has Motorola’s My UX interface and lets you update it for three years.

The phone also has useful features such as face unlock, a fingerprint sensor and Google Gemini AI is available on the cover screen

Infinix Zero flip: Budget-friendly foldable phone

India has seen another successful flip phone from Infinix called the Zero Flip. This phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and includes a 4,720mAh battery, so it performs well and keeps operating all day. The phone has a big 6.9-inch AMOLED main display, a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller 3.64-inch AMOLED screen for immediate notifications. With two 50MP rear cameras, the phone takes clear photos that are attractive for photography experts. Amazon is offering the Infinix Zero Flip at Rs.49,999 right now.

Infinix Zero Flip: A good affordable flip phone

At Rs.52,999, the phone is priced reasonably for people looking for a foldable flip phone.

Because the phone has a large 6.9-inch AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate, visuals are silky smooth.

3.64-inch AMOLED screen that is bright, durable and protected by Gorilla Glass.

MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and 8GB RAM ensure the device works smoothly every day.

50MP each for rear wide-angle and ultra-wide, a 50MP front camera and OIS.

Inside is a 4720mAh lithium-polymer battery which charges fast due to 70W support.

The phone comes with 512GB of storage which is plenty for saving your apps, media and files (you can’t expand the storage).

Comes with Android 14 and XOS 14.5, both of which receive updates going forward.

A quick fingerprint sensor on the side, an unlock feature with your face and NFC are some examples.

Styled in a foldable way and with a zero-gap hinge for no gap when the device is closed.

TECNO Phantom V Flip 2: Stylish and durable foldable

With its special design and increased resistance to damage, thanks to the aerospace-grade hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass 8, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 is both trendy and durable. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Thanks to its two 50MP rear cameras and 32MP selfie camera, the photos you take will look fantastic and thanks to the large 4,720mAh battery, you won’t run out of charge while using your phone all day. The TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 can be bought for Rs.54,999.

TECNO Phantom V Flip 2: A good affordable flip phone

Affordable price around Rs.54,999, making it a budget-friendly foldable phone.

Large 6.9-inch AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and vibrant visuals.

Durable build with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and aerospace-grade hinge for enhanced longevity.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset with 8GB RAM for reliable everyday performance.

Dual 50MP rear cameras with OIS and a 32MP front camera for quality photography and video.

4720mAh battery with fast 70W charging and reverse charging support for quick power-ups.

Dual AMOLED cover display (3.64-inch) with high resolution for convenient notifications and quick tasks.

Runs Android 14 with a clean user interface and supports 5G connectivity.

Lightweight and slim design (196g, 7.6mm thickness) for easy portability.

Features side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, NFC, and dual stereo speakers for a premium experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Premium experience at a lower price

If you’re looking for highly advanced features without paying much more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is perfect for you. You can purchase it now for Rs.69,999 and it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The 12MP cameras on the back and the 10MP one in front allow for sharp photo capture and the smartphone’s durable design and all the software help makes it suitable for anyone who needs a reliable flip phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: A good affordable flip phone

Powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, delivering top-tier performance.

Vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Compact and stylish foldable design with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IPX8 water resistance.

Functional 3.4-inch cover display for quick notifications and interactions without unfolding.

Dual 12MP rear cameras with advanced features like Super Clear Lens and adaptive VDIS for crisp photos and videos.

10MP front camera ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls

3700mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Runs Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1, backed by 4 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

Lightweight (187g) and pocket-friendly foldable form factor, perfect for users wanting flagship features in a compact phone.

Enhanced Flex Mode with customisable controls for multitasking and media playback.

Comparison Table: Affordable flip phones in India

Model Price (Approx.) Main Display Pros Motorola Razr 50 Rs.59,990–₹64,999 6.9" pOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ Brightest display, premium build, dual display, good cameras Infinix Zero Flip Rs.45,999 6.9" AMOLED, 120Hz Value pricing, big battery, 50MP dual cameras, smooth performance TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 Rs.54,999 6.9" AMOLED, 120Hz Durable hinge, Gorilla Glass 8, stylish design, strong battery life Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rs.69,999 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz Flagship performance, premium build, reliable software, great cameras

Why choose an affordable flip phone?

Affordable flip phones mix nostalgia and modern design, so users can have a taste of the new technology without paying the high price for big-name flagship phones. The models include high performance, appealing looks and everyday useful features, making them fantastic affordable flip phones to purchase in India now.

Conclusion

The market in India now has several low-cost flip phones that look good, work well and save you money. There are foldable phones to match any budget or preference such as the Motorola Razr 50, Infinix Zero Flip, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 or the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. With the segment expanding, more choices and new ideas should appear in flip-style phones before long.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.