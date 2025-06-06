There are lots of high-quality smartphones available for under Rs.50,000 that deliver top features just like flagships. No matter if you like to game, take images, create videos or just use your device normally, this price range has fast-performing processors, vivid displays, strong batteries and many upgrades over the years. OnePlus phones are known for their top notch performance, Samsung galaxy phones can’t be ignored for their long years of updates and there are many more on the list. Here is a selection of some of the best 5G smartphones found in India at the moment. Read further to know the Best mobile phones between 40000 to 50000 in India.

Best mobile phones between 40000 to 50000 in India

Realme GT 7

Costing Rs.39,999, the Realme GT 7 will please buyers who want a high-performing phone and an excellent screen. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 1.5K. Its peak brightness, which is also the highest among phones in this class, reaches 6,000 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset ensures the Smartphone delivers great flagship performance. The huge 7,000mAh battery can be charged from zero to 50% in only 15 minutes with fast charging. The main camera which has 50 megapixels, is useful for most everyday photography.

Why should users consider it?

If you are looking for a phone with excellent features, the Realme GT 7 offers a bright display, a huge battery and very fast charging, perfect for heavy users and game lovers.

OnePlus 13R

With a starting price of Rs42,999, the OnePlus 13R gives you a high-end look and fast performance. The screen is a 6.78-inch AMOLED that can display 1.5K resolution, has 120Hz and 4,500 nits of brightness. The phone operates on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with a 6,000mAh battery that will last for a long time. Able to charge your phone in minutes and get new software updates for four years, plus security support for another six, make it a good choice for the future. Extra features such as AI Notes and Glove Mode make the device attractive.

Why should users consider it?

OnePlus 13R brings flagship performance, a high 120Hz display and software updates for years on one device and all at a good price.

Samsung Galaxy A56

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G for Rs41,999 and it comes with a metal and glass build. Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 120Hz rate and can go as bright as 1,200 nits. The phone comes with the Exynos 1580 chipset and has a 50MP main camera that does well in sunny conditions. Because Samsung offers six years of updates, the A56 is one of the longest lasting phones in its price segment. You can buy it at RAM and storage levels varying from 4GB + 32GB to 12GB + 256GB.

Why should users consider it?

Samsung Galaxy A56 is attractive with its unique metal-glass build and is also unusual for offering six years of future updates.

iQOO 12

After the recent price updates, the iQOO 12 finds itself conveniently below Rs.50,000. There is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. 120W charging is made possible because the battery on this phone is 5,000mAh. There are triple cameras on the back and the periscope telephoto lens helps you zoom in for detailed images. Even though it has no wireless charging and isn't rated IP68, it is still a top pick for people who need a powerful phone.

Why should users consider it?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a top-notch 144Hz AMOLED screen and rapid 120W charging make iQOO 12 an important choice for speed and gaming fans who want a budget-friendly phone.

Phone Display Processor Battery Camera Setup Price (Approx.) Realme GT 7 6.78" AMOLED, 120Hz, 6000 nits Dimensity 9400e 7000mAh, 120W 50MP primary Rs39,999 OnePlus 13R 6.78" AMOLED, 120Hz, 4500 nits Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 6000mAh, 80W Multi-lens, AI features Rs42,999 Samsung Galaxy A56 6.7" Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1200 nits Exynos 1580 5000mAh 50MP primary Rs41,999 iQOO 12 6.78" AMOLED, 144Hz, 3000 nits Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 5000mAh, 120W Triple 50MP + periscope zoom Rs45,999

Conclusion

You can get Best mobile phones between 40000 to 50000 in India which have flagship components, excellent screens, thick batteries and capable cameras. No matter if you're a gamer, prefer photography or substitute long-term support for fast updates, these phones provide excellent results at a more affordable price. If you'd like a solid high-end phone for the future, not over Rs 1 lakh, these phones are your best choices in June 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.