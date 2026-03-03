Best waterproof phones for Holi 2026: Best IP68 & IP69 phones in India

Holi and smartphones do not go well together. That is why choosing waterproof phones for Holi with proper IP68 phones in India certification is now essential. Your phone is as wet and dusty and functions in one day between the gulal clouds, water balloons, and high-pressure pichkaris as it would have been in a month under normal conditions. It is where the IP ratings come in. In India, most flagship IP68 phones offer basic festival protection, but newer IP69 smartphones are designed for high-pressure water exposure.

Advertisment

An IP68 rating will imply that the phone is dustproof and can withstand water submerging (approximately up to 1.5 metres during laboratory tests) in water (usually no longer than 30 minutes). IP69 goes even more, being resistant to high pressure, hot water jets - the nearest technical analogues of the Holi water guns.

There is one rule, however, not to use soaps, detergents and chemical colours, and wash your phone with clean water after parties. The phones below, used reasonably, can withstand the general holi mayhem.

OnePlus 15: Built for pichkari warfare

OnePlus 15 has triple protection: IP66, IP68 and IP69. This makes the OnePlus 15 waterproof design suitable for rough Holi use. This is the product that is one of the safest phones to play aggressive Holi. Strong jets will not break its seals and moisture is unlikely to fog the camera module.

Advertisment

Technically, this translates to consistent touch sensitivity and non-muffled post exposure speakers. When you are shooting colour fights or water splashes in slow-motion with this phone, you can be confident in taking the full contact Holi action without any panic.

OnePlus 15 has triple protection: IP66, IP68 and IP69

Waterproof design suitable for rough Holi use

Moisture is unlikely to fog the camera module

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Premium protection in colour chaos

The iPhone 16 Pro Max IP rating ensures stability even in colour-filled water environments. The IP68 protection provides good performance with the iPhone 16 Pro Max in prolonged splashes and momentary submersion. The titanium frame does not stain with dyes and the Ceramic Shield glass reduces the chances of scratches caused by gritty powder of colours.

Advertisment

The other thing that contributes to the stability of Face ID and camera modules is that Apple applies a tight internal sealing that ensures their stability even when it is wet and carries a lot of water. It is the best choice of users who desire high-quality Holi videos and are not afraid to be suddenly attacked by water balloons.

IP68 protection provides good performance

titanium frame does not stain with dyes and the Ceramic Shield glass reduces the chances of scratches

Stability of Face ID and camera modules

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Smart survival with S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra water resistance protects lenses from moisture haze after Holi. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has also IP68 rating and is unbroken with Gorilla Armor glass which can resist micro-scratches of colourful powders. The S Pen is operable even when wet with wet fingers and allows you to edit your photos or make notes even when wet.

Advertisment

Samsung technically addresses this by using a strong camera casing that can avoid the moisture haze problem that appears in the lenses after the Holi festival and causes damage to picture quality.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra water resistance protects lenses from moisture haze

IP68 rating and is unbroken with Gorilla Armor glass

S Pen is operable even when wet with wet fingers

iQOO 15R: Performance meets splash protection

With iQOO 15R IP69, it can survive strong pichkari pressure. The iQOO 15R is also unique with the IP68 and IP69 ratings, which makes the device capable of performance of any game and serious water resistance. This is because during Holi you can resume playing games, making calls or charging your gadget without fear of crackling in the speakers or a damaged port.

Advertisment

It is fit to those users who require durability but do not need to sacrifice speed and thermals.

iQOO 15R IP69, it can survive strong pichkari pressure

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Make calls or charge your gadget without fear of crackling in the speakers or a damaged port.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Designed for colour and water

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro waterproof build focuses on real-world usability. The Edge 50 Pro has IP68 protection, but with a utilitarian spin a vegan-leather finish that does not evenly receive colour stains. Its Water Touch feature makes the curved screen receptive following water splashes - handy in taking pictures when the celebration is underway.

Advertisment

Instead of resisting like a brick, this phone is also concerned with practical use in the wet environment.

Edge 50 Pro has IP68 protection

Vegan-leather finish that does not evenly receive colour stains

Water Touch feature makes the curved screen receptive following water splashes

Best waterproof phones

In the case of Holi 2026, the IP69 is the standard of the festival warrior but IP68 is the minimum safety net. There is no phone that cannot face any damage but the higher the IP rating, the greater the chance that the phone can withstand the water jets and coloured powders. For Indian users, choosing waterproof phones for Holi with IP69 offers the highest survival rate.

Advertisment

Wash your phone with fresh water following a playing session, dry your ports and never apply any chemical soaps. Your phone will be able to withstand Holi with the appropriate waterproof rating - and even emerge with a pretty splash in your photo album.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.