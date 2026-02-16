Buying a phone under Rs 25,000? These models offer the best value in India

Choosing the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India in 2026 means balancing battery life, performance, camera quality and long-term software updates. The cost of the components and shortage of memory have made every rupee count and buyers have been more strategic in relating performance, design, software support and battery life. However, the Indian mid-range market is still vivid, presenting the sufficient alternatives to the alternative priorities, such as marathon battery life, long-term updates, and gaming prowess.

Advertisment

OnePlus Nord CE 5

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 battery is designed for users who want two-day endurance with 80W fast charging in the mid-range segment. Battery anxiety has been keeping you up at night, and the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will eradicate it completely. The huge 7.100mAh battery coupled with a 80W fast charging enables it to charge through the most demanding days without a second thought. Before you can drain your morning cup of coffee you will have recharged to 0-100%. The 120Hz AMOLED screen size of 6.77 inches brings forward easy scrolling and lively media consumption, and the workload of this processor, Apex, Dimensity 8350, is also reliable in performing daily tasks. The cameras are hard, yet OnePlus sticks with their no-nonsense strategy, which is good enough without having to play the megapixels game.

Why should you consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5?

7,100mAh battery + 80W fast charging - Eliminates charging anxiety for 2-day usage; full charge in ~30 minutes

6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED - Smooth scrolling and vibrant media consumption for movies/gaming

Galaxy M36 5G

Galaxy M36 5G updates set a new benchmark with six Android upgrades and six years of security patches under Rs 25,000. The Galaxy M36 5G is the most brilliant to those buyers who would prefer to hold on to their phone 3 and above years. Samsung deals with six Android upgrades and six years security updates- virtually unparalleled under Rs. 25k. Super AMOLED display size with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus is genuinely upscale, where the One UI 7 is the most refined software experience in this category. Exynos 1380 offers reliable performance in apps and light gaming, and the camera lineup is sufficient to handle daily photography without the use of gimmicks.

Advertisment

Why should you consider the Galaxy M36 5G?

6 years Android + 6 years security updates - Longest software support guarantee under Rs25000

Super AMOLED + Gorilla Glass Victus Plus - Premium display feel rivaling Rs40000 phones

One UI 7 - Most polished, feature-complete software experience

Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G camera focuses on high-detail photography with its 108MP sensor and AMOLED display. Redmi Note 15 5G is aimed at camera enthusiasts who are demanding in terms of capturing images of high quality at an affordable price. The 108MP main camera offers superior detail in social media and print supported with a high-resolution display of 120Hz AMOLED which is also bright and responsive. It has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, which can sail through everyday life, but still has an IP66 rating that gives it the confidence of dust/water. Quick charging keeps you on the move and this makes this a balanced day in day out driver that does not feel like a compromise.

Why should you consider the Redmi Note 15 5G?

108MP primary camera - Exceptional detail for social media prints/crops

IP66 dust/water resistance - Rare durability rating at this price

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 + 120Hz AMOLED - Smooth performance with bright, responsive display

Advertisment



Realme 15T

Realme 15T durability makes it suitable for rough use, thanks to its reinforced body and thermal control system. Realme 15T shouts raw value to those who desire the toughness of an industry product. Its AMOLED screen, which is extraordinarily bright, enormous 7,000 mAh battery, blazing fast charge, and durable ratings makes it seem battle-ready. Dimensity 6400 Max is capable of multitasking and gaming hours, which is supported by superior cooling to avoid thermal throttling of the processor in extended gaming.

Why should you consider the Realme 15T?

7,000mAh battery - Near-marathon endurance for heavy users

Ultra-bright AMOLED + advanced cooling - Gaming stability without thermal throttling

Industrial-grade durability - Overbuilt construction for rough handling

Poco M8 5G

The Poco M8 5G design stands out with its curved AMOLED display and clean HyperOS software experience. The Poco M8 5G comes through the curvy AMOLED screen and HyperOS 2.0 - clean, bloat-free and future proof. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is a speedy beast that sails through day to day chores with fast charging coupled with a reverse charge enabling it to have a practical functionality to an already fashionable package.

Advertisment

Why should you consider the Poco M8 5G?

Curved AMOLED display - Premium flagship-like aesthetics

HyperOS 2.0 - Clean, bloat-free software with reliable long-term updates

Fast + reverse charging - Practical power-sharing capability

In 2026, buyers looking for long battery phones in India, gaming phones under Rs 25,000, or camera phones under Rs 25,000 can choose models based on their daily priorities rather than brand alone. After all, there is no phone that leads this segment. Nord CE 5 overcomes battery life, Galaxy M36 ensures long life, Redmi Note 15 focuses on cameras, Realme 15T is tank-like, and Poco M8 has the luxury feel.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.