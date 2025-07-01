Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: What’s actually new & is it worth your money?

Samsung has unveiled its new M-series smartphone Galaxy M36 5G in India with astonishing features at a reasonable cost. Being sold at a retail price of under Rs 23,000 and even less than Rs 17,000 when applied with bank discounts, the phone is affordable to customers looking into a high-performance 5G mobile phone with features at an affordable price. Although there is marketing hype and Amazon teasers, here is a breakdown of what is really new in the Galaxy M36 5G, and how consumers will be able to use this product.

What’s new in the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G?

The Galaxy M36 5G introduces minimal improvements on its predecessor.

Software

The phone is pre-loaded with Android 15-based One UI 7 and guarantees six generations of Android update and six years of security patches. This is an advantage to the user who is seeking long term support.

AI Features

Samsung on new image editing functionality powered by AI, including Object Eraser, Image Clipper and Edit Suggestions. There are also Circle-to-Search and AI Select that are introduced but this is mostly software upgrades than hardware.

Show and security

The phone has a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a protective glass of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, currently being considered the norm of this segment.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: How can users benefit?

This is the most user-friendly feature of them all, the six years of security updates promise and Android upgrades, making your phone secure and up-to-date longer than most mid-range phones.

The new AI image-editing tools will hopefully make the process of photo touch-ups and creative edits simpler and more obvious, which is a pleasant benefit to social media viewers and creators.

While powering up, the 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging suggests a reduction in downtimes of people on-the-move.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Software support

Six years of android updates and security is definitely the best selling point of the Galaxy M36 5G. This is unique in the mid-range smartphone segment and a major reason why customers may want to buy it, as it will be relevant and secure in the years to come.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: What’s missing?

No major hardware update: There is hardly a change in hardware as the Exynos 1380 chipset, tri-camera setup at the back, and design of the phone are exactly the same as models in Galaxy M35 5G. The performance scores are just average, and the actual RAM and processing power do not jump degree-wise.

Recycled design: The vertical triple-camera construction and waterdrop notch are the belongings of the past and fail to present anything new with respect to appearance or ergonomics.

Artificial Intelligence elements are mainly software: AI tools are effective, but they do not make up for the fact that there is no hardware innovation.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will go on sale in India next week on July 12 starting at a price of 22,999 rupees for the 6GB+128 GB model and then 16,999 rupees after bank offers. It is available in Velvet black, Serene green, and Orange Haze.

Conclusion

The Galaxy M36 5G might not be what you expect when wishing to upgrade dramatically or see a significantly innovative mid-range phone. This is long-term software and not hardware enhancement that is its key selling point. It is a secure yet unexciting option where security patches and a consistent Android experience take precedence over other features. Otherwise, to all other people, particularly to those looking to innovation in performance or design, they may want to consider alternatives within that range.



