Poco M8 5G India launch set for January 8: Slim design, 50MP AI camera, and budget 5G

The Poco M8 5G India launch is scheduled for January 8 at 12pm IST, positioning the phone as a new budget 5G smartphone in India with a slim design and AI-powered camera features. It is for heavy users looking for long battery life in an affordable 5G phone. The phone will have a thin 7.35mm profile announced through press release and teased with vegan leather rear in dual tones- making it a fashionable upgrade to the M7 5G.

Confirmed design: Ultra-Thin with premium finish

The Poco M8 5G design focuses on style-conscious Indian users, featuring a 7.35mm slim profile, vegan leather dual-tone finish, and a lightweight 178g body. With a squircle camera module that is premium and centered on the back at 7.35mm thick and 178g light, the Poco M8 5G features a dual sensor and LED flash camera with a matte-vegan leather dual-tone cover. This design is reminiscent of the Redmi Note 15 5G (probably re-packaged), which is a combination of style with practical everyday use among Indian fashion-conscious cost-conscious consumers.

50MP AI camera and display expectations

The Poco M8 5G camera setup is headlined by a 50MP AI-powered primary sensor, making it one of the most attractive AI camera phones in the sub-Rs15,000 segment. The flagship is topped by the 50MP AI-powered primary camera (alleged 108MP in the international Note 15 model) which tops a dual rear configuration, assisted with computational intelligence to shoot in low-light conditions and portraits. Foresee 6.77 inch AMOLED 120Hz, up to 3200 nits bright, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display-bright, smooth scrolling in the sub-Rs15,000 category.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and battery endurance

The Poco M8 5G battery capacity stands at 5,520mAh with 45W fast charging, catering to heavy users looking for long battery life in an affordable 5G phone. Among the key Poco M8 5G specifications is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for smooth daily performance and casual gaming. It can deal with gaming and multitasking with ease, powered by the efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with its maximum memory size of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. With 5,520mAh battery, 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging, it has all-day power and on-the-go accessory topping, which is great with heavy users on the Flipkart sales.

Pricing and position in Poco lineup

The Poco M8 5G price in India is expected to fall between Rs10,000 and Rs14,000, making it one of Poco’s most aggressively priced 5G smartphones yet. With the Poco M8 5G launch approaching, Flipkart sales and bank offers could further boost its appeal among first-time 5G buyers in India. Official prices are yet to be announced, but the launch will likely be in the range of around Rs10,000-Rs14,000 (following the Rs9,999 price in M7 5G), with the price being lower than Redmi Note 15 5G in the rest of the world. Sales on Flipkart would start with the launch and focus on those who have not upgraded to 5G yet and want to get AMOLED, AI cameras and slim designs instead of basic LCD competitors.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.