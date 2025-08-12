Google Pixel 10 series will launch in India on August 21, 2025, with 4 models planned to attend the line: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This year, Google is smashing big hardware and software upgrades, with a heavy emphasis on AI-based camera-enhancing features, a brand new processor, and some bold new colour options all in an attempt to package a flagship experience to Indian consumers. With the India release date, hardware, camera improvements, colour options, and AI software functionality of the new Google Pixel 10 range in mind, we give you all the essentials here, in one comprehensive round-up. It revolves around the way the Pixel 10 series enhances the photography and customer experience through next generation hardware and an AI driven by Gemini. Here are all details about the Google Pixel 10 series launch, date, features and specifications for India.
Pixel 10 Series: Design and colours
Google is continuing its flat-edge, floating camera bar concept that was introduced in the Pixel 9 series, but with new bold colours. The Pixel 10 Pro lineup will be available in:
-
Moonstone
-
Jade
-
Obsidian
-
Porcelain
The regular Pixel 10 will shine with a rich Indigo finish-and rumoured Frost and Limoncello as well. The new look has an objective to attract customers who are interested in new design and colour personalisation.
Google Pixel 10 series: Display and build
Both Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will probably boast the 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display and Full HD+ resolution (1080x2424), 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The Pixel 10 Pro XL could advance to a 6.8 inch screen and the Pro Fold will come with a bigger cover screen. These water- and dust-resistant devices are graded IP68 and IP69.
Pixel 10 series: Performance
Among the changes is the move to the more powerful Google Tensor G5 SoC, made at TSMC on a 3nm node, instead of Samsung made Tensor G4. The Tensor G5 features:
-
1x Cortex-X4 core (up to 3.4 GHz)
-
5x Cortex-A725 cores
-
2x Cortex-A520 efficiency cores
-
Imagination Technologies PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU
This processor is expected to provide a quicker performance, enhanced AI ability, as well as, battery management. Regularly according to Pixel 10 will provide 12GB RAM whereas the Pro models are suggested to launch with 16GB RAM. Storage starts at 128GB, non-expandable.
Pixel 10 Series: Camera Innovations
The Pixel 10 comes as a very important step with the ability to provide a triple rear camera system, which is the first in the base model; it was only available in Pro models before. Expected configuration for Pixel 10:
50MP main sensor
13MP ultra-wide
10.8MP/11MP telephoto (with 5x optical zoom)
Pro models are to retain the 50MP primary, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x telephoto sensors. The front camera is also improved to a 10.5MP sensor and can record 4K videos.
AI Camera Features: Gemini-powered photography
Among the most outstanding features enabled by the Gemini AI technology, Camera Coach presents real-time recommendations on composition, lighting, and angles to help the user take a shot of the professional level of quality. The tool, equipped with an AI, analyses the scene in the viewfinder, then immediately suggests the adjustments which closes the gap between recreational and professional photographers.
Conversational photo editing
Google integrates deep AI software for on-device photo editing. Users may make requests with natural speech or text and they can request editing to remove unwanted objects, alter backgrounds or optimize images, thereby making sophisticated editing easy to use and understand.
These AI improvements make the Pixel 10 series leaders in computational photography and continue the trend that Google has long had of using software rather than hardware to take better photos.
Pixel 10 Series: Battery, OS, and other features
The Pixel 10 is provided with a close to 5000 mAh battery, fast wired (29W) and sustainable wireless (15W) charging and uses the latest android 16 OS. Google promises seven years of OS and security updates. It comes with 5G,Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and eSIM support visible.
Google Pixel 10: Specifications
|
Feature
|
Pixel 10
|
Pixel 10 Pro / XL
|
Display
|
6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1080x2424, 120Hz
|
6.3/6.8-inch OLED, 120Hz
|
Processor
|
Tensor G5, 3nm (TSMC)
|
Tensor G5, 3nm (TSMC)
|
RAM
|
12GB LPDDR5X
|
16GB LPDDR5X
|
Storage
|
128GB (non-expandable)
|
256GB/512GB
|
Rear Camera
|
50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 10.8MP telephoto
|
50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto
|
Front Camera
|
10.5MP
|
10.5MP
|
Battery
|
4,970mAh, 29W/15W charging
|
5,200mAh approx, faster charging
|
OS
|
Android 16
|
Android 16
|
Colours
|
Indigo, Frost, Limoncello, Obsidian
|
Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, Porcelain
|
AI Features
|
Camera Coach, Conversational Photo Editing
|
Camera Coach, Conversational Editing, more AI
|
Protection
|
Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68/IP69
|
Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68/IP69
|
Other
|
In-display fingerprint, Titan Security Chip
|
In-display fingerprint, Titan Security Chip
The Google pixel 10 line has been branded as one of the most enticing android releases of 2025, bringing new and improved hardware, triple lens camera on the regular variant, enhanced Gemini AI antics and new colours. Even initial impressions show that Google with its AI capabilities and fast new processor might bring one of the best scores to flagship smartphones, at least in the segment of camera provision and software advancement considerations.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.