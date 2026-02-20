Google Pixel 10a goes on sale via Flipkart with big launch offers

Google has officially announced the Pixel 10a launch in India, with sales starting on Flipkart and the Google Store, positioning the device as a clean-software alternative under Rs50000. Google now offers the Pixel 10a in India and the global market, and delivers the A-series, the affordable flagship to its enthusiastic Android audience with its characteristic clean software, computational photography, and long-term support. Pre-orders are available on Flipkart and the Google Store, with the device also selling from March 6 at an introductory price of Rs3000 HDFC cashback, Rs3000 exchange bonus, 24-month free EMI and the Pixel Upgrade Program.

Pixel 10a price in India: Competitive pricing and colour options

The Pixel 10a price in India is set at Rs49,999, with launch benefits including HDFC cashback, exchange bonus and EMI schemes as part of the Pixel 10a offers in India. Costing Rs49,999 with only the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, the Pixel 10a is cheaper than high-end competitors with the DNA of a flagship. It is available in bright colours: Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian and carries a high-quality aluminium frame with IP68 dust/waterproof properties to endure everyday.

Pixel 10a specifications: Actua display and Tensor G4 power

Among the key Pixel 10a specifications is Google’s new Tensor G4 chipset, which powers AI features and gaming performance while maintaining efficiency. The Actua range of pOLED displays (6.3-inch 1,080x 2,424, 120Hz) offers smooth scrolling capability, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection (1,080x 2,424) is perfect when it comes to streaming HDR content and outdoor viewing. Running on it is a Tensor G4 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor which guarantees it fluid performance in AI applications, gaming and multitasking without thermal throttling.

With a stock Android 16 version at launch, the Pixel 10a will ensure 7 years of operating system and security updates- industry-leading durability will future-proof the investment with 2033.

Pixel 10a camera features and battery life

The Pixel 10a camera features include computational photography tools like Magic Editor, Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser, making it a leader in mobile imaging. The cameras are again the best feature; 48MP dual rear (f/1.7, 1/2.0-inch sensor, OIS, 25mm focal length) which has great low-light capabilities and 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 120deg FOV, 1/3.1-inch sensor) which is very helpful in capturing landscapes. The front camera is 13MP (f/2.2), which is used to take high-resolution selfies and 4K video calls. Anticipate Magic Editor, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Gemini Nano on-device processing, which is exclusive to pixels.

Running on stock Android, the phone ships with the Pixel 10a Android 16 update and promises seven years of OS and security support. The battery is a 5,100mAh that will provide 30W wired and 10W wireless charging with an endurance of an entire day with an efficiency optimisation. There is 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC, USB-C and complete satellite connectivity (GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou/QZSS). The sensors will include gyroscope, e-compass, barometer, accelerator, proximity and in-display fingerprint.

In the crowded mid-premium segment, the Pixel 10a vs competitors battle favours Google in terms of software purity, AI tools and long-term updates. The Pixel 10a is lightweight and well-built with a size of 153.9x73x9mm and weight of 183g. It is not competing with any phone 4a or Vivo V70 in the congested Rs50000 segment of India, where it can be said to be unrivaled in terms of software purity, camera calculation as well as update commitment- it is a dream flagship experience without the high cost.

