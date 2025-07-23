Honor 10000mAh battery smartphone: Honor to set a world record

As well as being a firm leader in the crowd battery smartphone market Honor has hit the headlines earlier this year with the release of the Honor Power which sports an 8,000mAh battery charger to make it the first ever mainstream phone of its kind in the world. Having gotten this steam rolling, Honor soon added to this with the Honor X70, where it went a step further with an 8,300mAh battery. A new leak is now creating even more excitement: Honor might be apt to test an intermediate smartphone with an astronomical battery of 10,000mAh. If Honor launches a phone with a 10000mAh battery it will be revolutionary and may set a world record too. Read further to know all details about the Honor 10000mAh battery smartphone.

Could the next big battery phone be from the Honor power series?

Earlier this year, according to highly regarded leakster Digital Chat Station, Honor will start internally testing a device with a 10,000mAh battery in the first half of 2026. The most remarkable is the report that, despite this huge size, this could be thinner than 8.5mm, which is one of the greatest trade-offs of battery-heavy designs. Though the tipster has not verified other specifications, there is likelihood that this handset will be released as part of the Honor Power series which has a reputation of being the best battery performing handset with compact design.

Honor 10000mAh battery smartphone and its rivals

The jump of Honor to the 8,000mAh battery is also supported by an industry trend in which brands in China and Asia are quickly increasing the capacity of their smartphone batteries. These are some other big-battery players in action:

Oppo: Has recently released the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, two models with 7,000mAh batteries and 80W fast charging, which is exactly what power users want when they want a longer battery life with a chance of multi-day battery life.

Realme: Has filed an application to launch the Realme 15 Pro in India that will have the identical 7,000mAh/80W fast-charging system but targeted at a mainstream market.

Redmi, and iQOO: Future products such as the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and iQOO Z10 are said to have 7,000mAh and 8,000mAh batteries, which can sell well to users who value massively long battery life.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi is expected to join the segment as well, with the Xiaomi 16 series to allegedly unveil 7,000mAh batteries later this year.

What to expect next from the Honor 10000mAh battery project?

Although the tests have leaked out, it cannot be said that Honor will formally produce the new device in the year 2026; challenges of mass market profitability and its design remain. Nevertheless, should the development go as planned, then Honor can once more change how people perceive battery life and portability, particularly in the event that it can be kept in a slim profile.

Conclusion

A consecutive launch, whereby the capacities of the batteries have been increasing year after year, has led Honor betting to be at the center of the big battery smartphone race. The current status of the next Honor Power handset is that it is still unknown whether it will indeed have a 10,000mAh battery, but the mere possibility of it is bound to place its competitors in a tight spot and will most probably go down well with those consumers that want unsurpassed battery life in 2026 and beyond.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.