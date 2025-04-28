How Moto AI Will Transform Your Motorola Razr 60 Series Experience

Moto AI brings artificial intelligence to the core of the user experience. It is introduced in order to make everyday tasks smarter and more intuitive, in the latest Motorola phone range consisting of the Razr 60 and 60 Ultra. Moto AI on Motorola Razr 60 Series is a proactive, intuitive companion turning multitasking into seamless flow, helping the users to get more done, faster and more efficiently. Unlike existing assistants, Moto AI understands what is on your screen (a recipe, travel itinerary or meeting notes) and suggests next things you can do while you are on your screen. For instance, it will remind you to save important information such as you’re on the subway and you want to catch it in a few stops back to your place; creating a themed playlist in Playlist Studio or creating custom image and wallpaper in Image Studio, all without leaving your main task and switching to other apps.

Moto AI: Smarter multitasking and personalisation

The Razr 60 Series is powered by Moto AI, Motorola’s new AI powered assistant at its core. Multitask with your phone as you never have before, effortlessly and personally with Moto AI.For example, create a custom playlist with Playlist Studio, travel avatars or wallpaper or splash content to a larger display with a simple voice or text command. The Razr 60 Ultra goes further with the AI Key and the innovative Look and Talk feature. With these, you can use Moto AI hands free by glancing at your phone and speaking. This speeds up the process of accessing information, setting reminders or launching apps and makes this more natural than it has ever been.

Gemini and Gemini Live: Creativity at your fingertips with Moto AI

Gemini and Gemini Live are also another standout in the Razr 60 Series. With these tools, which are available right from the external screen, you have the creative editing and planning features at your fingertips. From editing photos, planning your day or getting AI suggestions, you can do it all without ever having to open the phone. As a result, the Razr 60 Series is more than a communication device; it is a creative companion.

Razr 60 Series features: The dedicated AI key

The Razr 60 Series is packed with advanced technology, but the Razr 60 Ultra’s dedicated AI Key is truly special. The physical button provides instant access to Moto AI, so users can engage features like the always–listening interpreter, speak to take a selfie, and control the phone at a glance and a whisper. This is combined with the Look and Talk function, which gives you a hands free futuristic experience that makes the Razr 60 Ultra stand out from the crowd of foldables on the market.

Difference between the Razr 60 Ultra and Razr 60

Feature Razr 60 Ultra Razr 60 Inner Display 7" 1.5K pOLED, 165Hz, 4,000 nits 6.96" FHD+ pOLED, 120Hz, 3,000 nits Cover Display 4" LTPO pOLED, 165Hz, 3,000 nits 3.63" pOLED, 90Hz, 1,700 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite MediaTek Dimensity 7400X RAM/Storage 16GB/512GB 8GB/256GB Rear Cameras 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide 50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP 32MP Battery 4,700mAh, 68W wired, 30W wireless, reverse charge 4,500mAh, 30W wired, 15W wireless Protection Gorilla Glass Ceramic, IP48 Gorilla Glass Victus, IP48 Price (approx.) Rs.1,24,935 Rs.90,880

What makes the Razr 60 Series special?

The Razr 60 Series retains the popular flip phone form factor and features a solid hinge, premium materials and comes in bold colours.

Razr 60 Ultra has brilliant displays: 7 inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED internal display with 165Hz refresh rate and 4 inch external AMOLED screen with vibrant colours and smooth visuals.

Performance: The Ultra model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset while the standard Razr 60 is powered by the Dimensity 7400X, which means they are fast and efficient in handling all your apps and AI features.

Both the models feature pro grade cameras with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra wide lens and a 50MP front camera to deliver extreme detail in selfies and creative shots.

Up to a 4,700mAh battery and the ability to charge this phone wired and wirelessly means you can count on the Razr 60 to keep going all day.

Water resistant and durable: The Razr 60 Series has an IP48 rating and Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection that makes it ready for daily use.

More than just a gorgeous flip phone, Motorola Razr 60 Series is a window into the best of deep technology and cutting edge mobile design. The Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra are easier to multitask, be creative and personalise with Moto AI. In my opinion, the most game changing features on the Ultra model are those dedicated AI Key and Look and Talk features, which are an early glimpse of the hands-free, smart intelligent smartphones that we’re going to have in the future. If you’re searching for the newest Motorola phone that blends the old with the new, the Razr 60 Series is a standout in 2025.



