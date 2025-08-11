Infinix GT 30 5G+: The ultimate mid-segment gaming smartphone launching on August 14

Infinix is all geared up to storm the mid-segment of gaming smartphones in 2025 through the introduction of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ on August 14, 2025. Basically a mobile gamer power tool, this handheld unit has been specifically developed to cater to mobile gamers and power users with its high connections, formidable hardware and the Cyber Mecha 2.0 with customised LED lighting. Offered in two storage options 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, it will be able to provide a fluid gaming experience with special shoulder triggers and improved cooling features. Read further to know the best features and launch of the Infinix GT 30 5G+.

Advertisment

Infinix GT 30 5G+ : Immersive display for flawless gaming

Infinix GT 30 5G+ also has the display size of 6.78 inches 1.5K AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate and a high brightness of 4500 nits (up to 1600 nits in High Brightness Mode). This frequency of refreshing along with dynamic colours and sharp images makes games and multimedia immersive indeed. The display is also HDR enabled with protection in the form of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i so that it is sturdy against heavy use.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Gaming smartphone

Feature Specification Display 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness (1600 nits HBM) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC GPU Mali-G615 MC2 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 Cooling 6-layer 3D vapor chamber with graphite and copper Rear Cameras 64MP Sony IMX682 primary, 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 13MP selfie, 4K video recording at 30fps Battery 5500mAh, 45W fast charging, 10W wired reverse charging Design Cyber Mecha 2.0 with customizable LED illumination Gaming Features Shoulder triggers, Dedicated Esports Mode, Speech Changer, ZoneTouch Master, XBoost AI Suite Durability IP64 dust and water resistance Software Android 15 with Infinix XOS 15 Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock Colors Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, Blade White Launch Date August 14, 2025 Price Rs 19,499 (8GB/128GB), Rs 20,999 (8GB/256GB); launch offer Rs 17,999

Infinix GT 30 5G+ : Powerhouse performance with MediaTek Dimensity 7400

Beneath the surface, the phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset built on an energy-efficient tool that combines high form and efficiency with a Mali-G615 MC2 graphics chip to offer top-level energy performance in terms of gaming and multi-tasking. The device has up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM (Compatible with virtual RAM expansion), up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, which provides fast app load time and space to play games and enjoy content.

Gaming features in the GT 30 5G+

One of its most notable features is the uniqueness of GT Shoulder Triggers which are dedicated special sensors that ensure precision and controls usually found in a console and lessen the use of on-screen buttons. Its phone also provides 6-layer 3D vapor chamber cooling, made with graphite and copper, which offers up to 20 percent enhanced heat dissipation than the recent models in order to support smooth high-performance gaming.

Infinix also optimises gaming with its very own dedicated Esports Mode that disables distractions by muting incoming notifications and calls, alarms, and system bars, as well as providing an enhanced CPU/GPU performance and the optimised network that will not be disturbed by other processes. The other gamer-friendly functions are Speech Changer which allows real-time voice changes, ZoneTouch Master which allows dynamic adjustment to touch sensitivity, and the XBoost AI Suite which provides immersive haptics and network optimisations.

Powerful cameras for all-round performance in the GT 30 5G+

The photography lovers will enjoy the dual camera system on the rear side that includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle. On the front, there is a 13MP camera, which is able to capture 4k videos at 30fps and supports screen flash to be able to shoot selfies in low light. AI Eraser, AI Extender, and AI Cutout features powered by AI are simple to assist in improving the quality of given photographs.

GT 30 5G+ comes with a long-lasting battery with fast charging

The GT 30 5G+ comes with a 5,500mAh battery and 45W fast charging so you can get a quick charge to stay in the game. It further has 10W wired reverse charging capability in order to provide power to other gadgets, bypass charging, and Smart Charge features that safeguard the battery lifespan when used regularly over long periods.

Sleek Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable LEDs

What makes this phone stand out in design is the futuristic Cyber Mecha 2.0 design based on a programmable white LED lighting on the back of the panel which dynamically changes when notifications or charging and playing music are initiated. It has three cool designs, Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White which are eye-catching and pleasing to the gamers and stylish consumers.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Software and security

Powered by an Infinix XOS 15 running Android 15, the smartphone brings clean user experience with the use of AI-powered features such as AI Note, AI writing assistant, Folax voice assistant and features including Circle to search, call summary. The unlocking system is provided by fingerprint and face unlocking available on the side.

Pricing and availability of the GT 30 5G+

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is scheduled to be sold officially beginning August 14 both on Flipkart and the Infinix India Store. It is reasonably priced at 8GB/128GB at Rs 19,499 and 8GB /256GB at Rs 20,999. A special discount on launch day buyers has been offered and the prices will go as low as Rs 17,999. Also, the device comes with a bundled set of limited time only that includes the GT Gaming Kit that consists of a magnetic cooling fan, a protective case to provide access to a complete gaming experience.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.