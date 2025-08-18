Infinix Hot 60i 5G launched in India: Five reasons to buy!

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G has officially released in India and made the mid-range smartphone segment in the country a bit more lively. With features such as these, the Hot 60i is positioned in the market for cost-sensitive consumers who do not want to miss out on important modern features, and the Hot 60i boasts of having a large number of features that you would expect on more expensive phones. Five reasons to take a look at this phone: its bright super-speedy 120Hz screen should make everything look amazing, its enormous 6,000mAh battery should keep you going all day, the 5G capability is another level of speed, latest AI capabilities should keep you on the cutting edge technology-wise and lastly its entry price point is lower than many rivals. It has just been launched on Flipkart in attractive launch offers and it is available in 3 vibrant colours. Read further to know the reasons to buy the Infinix Hot 60i 5G.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Stunning display and feature-rich design

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G positions itself above the rest of its category by offering an ultra-wide 6.75 LCD screen of HD+ quality with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures a smooth ride in everyday navigation, enjoying content, and gaming, which leaves most entry-level smartphones sorely lacking. The design also incorporates rated IP64 dust and water resistance, which makes the handset sturdier and more resistant on a daily basis of use. It comes in three color models, black, blue and turquoise, which makes it go with different styles easily.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Performance, camera, and AI capabilities

The Hot 60i 5G is supported by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset that provides efficient performance when multi-tasking and running new apps and games. It has 4GB of physical, and 4GB of virtual RAM extension, that is 8GB in total, and has 128GB of built-in storage, which is more than enough at this price level. The device takes a closer picture by utilising a 50MP primary camera, which has ten shooting options, such as a Super Night Mode and AIGC Portrait modes. The 5MP front camera would take okay selfies and video calls. The phone is upgraded with the newest XOS 15 interface based on Android 15, which includes advanced features of AI, including Circle to Search, AI Eraser and AI Extender.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Battery and Connectivity

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G has a huge 6,000mAh battery that manages a whole day of intensive usage, and the company says it can last up to 128 hours of music. There is also reverse charging that would come in handy when you need to charge other devices in an emergency. There is also 5G, and thus you are future safe with the developing high-speed data country in India.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Pricing, availability, and value

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G will be priced at Rs.9299 INR in its 4GB + 128GB storage option, though its initial deals will make it effectively just Rs.8999 on Flipkart. The gadget is quite the value choice at this price when compared to other similar gadgets of value to first-time smartphone buyers and those with limited budgets.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Specifications

Feature Infinix Hot 60i 5G Display 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 4GB Virtual RAM, 128GB storage Rear Camera 50MP (single) with 10 camera modes (AIGC Portrait, Super Night Mode) Front Camera 5MP Battery 6,000mAh; reverse charging Operating System XOS 15 (Android 15) Special Features AI tools (Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Extender) Connectivity 5G, USB-C Other IP64 dust and water resistance, 3 colour variants Price (India, launch offer) Rs8,999–Rs9,299 (Flipkart exclusive)

The power alternatives and popular capabilities unite to make the Infinix Hot 60i 5G one of the best in the market when it comes to affordable 5G smartphones that do not compromise on the quality of the display and battery life or their usability through AI.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.