Infinix Note 60 Google Play console leak shows Dimensity 7300 and Android 16

The Infinix Note 60 has surfaced on the Google Play Console, revealing key specifications ahead of its expected global launch. Infinix has hinted at the Note 60 family at CES 2026 with such standout features as the satellite calling and messaging, and has built up on technologies in its Note brands to focus on off-grid connectivity. Infinix teased the Note 60 family at CES 2026, highlighting satellite communication as a defining feature. An updated entry of the base Infinix Note 60 (model X6879) on a Google Play Console has now leaked specifications of the phone, and has proven to be a mid-range performer before a probable worldwide release in the near future.

Infinix Note 60 specifications: Note 60 Google Play console reveal

Leaked Infinix Note 60 specifications suggest a mid-range phone powered by Android 16 and MediaTek Dimensity 7300. The Infinix Note 60 appeared at Google Play Console under the number X6879 with a core hardware in a pre-launch certification. It comes with Android 16, making it one of the first mid-rangers to have Google latest version out of box and making it easier to update and future proof.

The Infinix Note 60 Google Play Console listing confirms the device’s model number X6879 and reveals its core hardware details. This list is in line with recent SDPPI certification in Indonesia on the entire Note 60 line, such as Note 60 (X6879), Note 60 Edge (X6887) and Note 60 Pro (X6878), indicating a possible impending rollout, perhaps, beginning in Asia.

Note 60 specifications: Processor and RAM Specs

The Infinix Note 60 is shaping up as a rare mid-range 5G phone with satellite connectivity for off-grid communication. The Note 60 is powered by MediaTek MT6878 chipset, which is a four-core Cortex-A78 processor at 2.5GHz for performance, and four-core Cortex-A55 at 2.0GHz to be efficient, commonly referred to as the Dimensity 7300. Combined with a Mali-G615 graphics card, this system can support daily multitasking, light gaming, and 5G requirements at flagship prices.

Powered by the Dimensity 7300 chipset, the Infinix Note 60 targets balanced performance with efficient 5G connectivity. The phone has 8GB of RAM by default thus allowing apps to change smoothly and perform light work, which fits the budget-conscious mid-range strategy that Infinix has.

Display and design elements

The Note 60 series positions Infinix as one of the few brands working on a satellite calling phone in the mid-range segment. The screen of the Note 60 also has a 1208 x 2644-pixel screen resolution at a 520ppi density, which is capable of providing sharp images on what seems to be a very large screen size with a holey selfie camera. Practical ergonomics is also evident in the side renders: the power and volume keys are placed on the right side and a mysterious dedicated button on the left side that might be a customisable action key is reminiscent of the high-end conveniences. The design suggests user-friendly customisations, which could be thin side borders and other robust build parts being hinted at throughout the series.

Note 60 Series broader lineup

Running Android 16 out of the box, the Infinix Note 60 becomes one of the earliest Android 16 smartphones in its category. Infinix expanded the Note 60 line at CES 2026, highlighting satellite communication to enable two-way discussions and texts in no-coverage areas, and it covers two-thirds of the earth with smooth cellular connectivity. Note 60 Ultra has Pininfarina co-design to achieve the high-end appearance, the Edge and Pro versions will have an enhanced camera, battery and cooling upgrades which are as HydroFlow liquid systems.

FCC filings of related models verify such features as a 6150mAh battery with 45W charging, which support the endurance angle of the series. An Infinix Note 60 India launch is expected after the Asian rollout, likely targeting budget-conscious buyers. While pricing is not confirmed, Infinix Note 60 price expectations point toward aggressive mid-range positioning.

Appeal for mid-range buyers

With certifications stacking up, the Infinix Note 60 launch now appears imminent across Asian and global markets. The Infinix Note 60 is a strong mid-ranger with a combination of Android 16 and Dimensity 7300 power, good-resolution screen and new features such as satellite connectivity at affordable rates. It competes with other companies in the market by focusing on connectivity and practicality instead of pure specifications to buyers who are going to be value hunters in the year 2026. With Android 16, Dimensity power, and satellite features, the Note 60 could emerge as one of the best Infinix 5G phones of 2026.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.