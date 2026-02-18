Infinix Note Edge 5G launched in India on Flipkart with Dimensity chip and long update support

The Infinix Note Edge 5G price in India starts at Rs 21,999, positioning it as a curved AMOLED phone for mid-range buyers. On February 18, 2026 (Wednesday), a month after the global release, Infinix officially released the Note Edge 5G in India, which is the Indian debut of XOS 16 (Android 16-based) with three operating system upgrades and five security patches. Retailing at Rs21,999, the new mid-range competitor aims at display lovers and stamina hunters and can be found on the Flipkart and Infinix India websites on February 25 in Lunar Titanium, Stellar blue and Silk Green.
Infinix Note Edge 5G Price, offers, and variants
The Infinix Note Edge 5G will be available on Flipkart and the Infinix India store from February 25 with bank discounts and free screen replacement. The Note Edge 5G is available in three models namely; 6GB+128GB at Rs21,999, 8GB+128GB at Rs23,999, and 8GB+256GB at Rs25,999. SBI/ICICI cards Starting with up to Rs2,000 immediate discount (valid starting Rs19,999) , one time free screen replacement (6 months), 1-year extended warranty and no-cost EMI.
Infinix Note Edge 5G display feature
The Infinix Note Edge 5G display features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The best one is the 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS 3D curved AMOLED (1,208x2,644, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak, 2,160Hz PWM, Gorilla Glass 7i)- the slimmest curved AMOLED phone in India at 163.1x77.4x7.2mm, 190g. It is game ready with 240Hz touch sampling and IP65 rating. Media are amplified using dual JBL-tuned speakers.
Infinix Note Edge 5G battery, performance and cameras
The Infinix Note Edge 5G battery packs 6,500mAh capacity with 45W fast charging, making it suitable for heavy users and gamers. Multitasking/gaming (AnTuTu ~750,000) MediaTek Dimensity 7100 (Mali-G610 GPU) LPDDR5X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage (6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery) charge (45W) (50% in 27min) and reverse (10W). Cameras 50MP (f/1.8 PDAF + dual flash) rear, 13MP front - solid daylight portrait. Connection: 5.5G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, FM, IR, USB-C.
Running on Infinix Note Edge 5G XOS 16 based on Android 16, the phone promises three OS upgrades and five years of security patches. HiOS 16 introduces AI optimisations, eSIM and clean UI. The Note Edge 5G competes with Realme P5/Vivo T3 in Rs20k-Rs25k with a standout display/battery, the perfect product of young creators/gamers who wish to have high-end touch at an economy price. With its curved AMOLED panel and Dimensity chipset, the Infinix Note Edge 5G specs help it compete with Realme P5 and Vivo T3 in the Rs 20,000–25,000 segment.
