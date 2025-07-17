iOS 18.6 Beta 3 update released: When will iOS 26 public Beta roll out?

Apple is in its software developmental process and releases iOS 18.6 Beta 3 with the anticipation of the next maintenance release among the iPhone users, as the expectations towards iOS 26 public beta are on the peak. As the official launch of iOS 26 beta is anticipated later in the month, the newly released beta indicates that Apple is determined to concentrate on stabilisation and bug fixes before a new set of iOS features can be launched. Read further to know about the iOS 18.6 Beta 3 update.
iOS 18.6 Beta 3 Update
The iOS 18.6 Beta 3 update is beginning to go live, and yours could well be the final iOS 18 update before Apple brings out iOS 26 to the greater population. With 762 MB, which is quite small compared to the earlier releases, this version is mainly concentrated on squishing bugs and smoothing out the remaining stability glitches at the face of the next major release. Users should not expect any major new functionalities in this build, as Apple does not aim to launch any significant updates, so the process of using iOS will become even smoother and more reliable before the final release of 18.6.
New features in iOS 26 Beta 3: What to expect?
Meanwhile, there is much buzz going on in the tech world on the new features of iOS 26 such as the Liquid Glass interface that was featured at WWDC. Initial reports and the reflection of the social media show that Apple has scaled-down the transparency of the interface in the new iOS 26 beta, which has been adjusted to a more frosty appearance instead of excessive glass-like optimization. Besides design refreshments, iOS 26 has new features, including:
-
Customisable wallpapers: Personalisation of wallpapers on home screen and lock screen display when using new colour options; Skies of Shadow, Sky and Halo, Dusk.
-
Enhanced customisation: Increased possibilities of how the user handles the arrangement and customisation of his/her home and lock screens.
-
Simpler, smoother animations and probably more sophisticated UI transitions with the frosted glass update.
-
A greater control of themes and widgets to those individuals who would want to more individualisation of their iPhone interface.
|
Category
|
Improvements in iOS 18.6 Beta 3 / iOS 26 Beta
|
Flaws / Known Issues
|
System Stability
|
Bug fixes and performance optimisations for smoother operation
|
Some residual bugs may still exist in beta versions
|
Update Size
|
Smaller update size (762 MB) reduces download time
|
Limited changes might disappoint users expecting big features
|
User Interface
|
Refined Liquid Glass UI with frosted transparency effect (iOS 26)
|
Reduced transparency may not please all users
|
Customisation
|
New wallpapers and enhanced home/lock screen customisation (iOS 26)
|
Some customisation options still limited in beta
|
AI & Features
|
Improved wallpaper options like Shadow, Sky, Halo, Dusk
|
AI enhancements mostly in beta; full potential not reached
|
Performance
|
Smoother animations and transitions
|
Occasional glitches or lag possible on some devices
|
Compatibility
|
Stability improvements across supported iPhone models
|
Older devices may experience slower performance
|
Bug Fixes
|
Fixes for known issues from previous beta releases
|
Some new bugs may arise with new beta builds
iOS 26 public beta launch: Timeline and recommendations
The 26 public beta of iOS is due to be opened up to the broad public towards the end of the month. Although developer betas are already released, before taking this release to the market, Apple is probably focusing on stability and user feedback. Since beta software is still at the most preliminary stages of development, it is wise to install iOS 26 beta on a spare unit in case you wish to sample the new features since beta build may be plagued by bugs or somehow impact battery life.
iPhone iOS updates: Why does Apple stress stability before major releases?
In line with the strategy of Apple, already in iOS 18.6 Beta 3, the company tried not to change anything and offered only a minor but very important update aimed at stabilising the OS to the extent that it will allow users to test new technologies. That should minimise the chances of significant bugs or hitch affecting the transition to iOS 26, which is expected to feature wide-scale changes in UI design and customisation options to iPhone users.
Summary: What iPhone users should know
-
iOS 18.6 Beta 3 is focused on bug fixes and system stability.
-
No major new features are included in this update.
-
iOS 26 public beta is set to roll out soon, bringing the Liquid Glass UI, fresher customisation, and more personalisation options.
-
It’s recommended to install betas only on secondary iPhones to avoid stability issues
