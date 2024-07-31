iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 - iPhone 16 to Launch Without Key AI Features

According to 9to5mac.com iPhone 16 could launch without the premium Apple Intelligence Features. Apple Intelligence features are something that most of the users are looking forward to for an upgrade to the next phone in the series. Recently, Apple rolled out the first iOS 18 Developer Beta and this program provided access to the first set of features related to Apple Intelligence.

Advertisment

Here is a quick snapshot of the features-

· Writing Tools- Access to proofreading text for spelling and grammar errors with a focus on word choice and sentence structure.

· Improvements in Siri- This will include maintaining text between queries. Also, there will be a new glow around the edges of the display whenever Siri is activated.

Advertisment

· Mail- Updates include a summarize button for summarizing all your incoming emails, putting important mails at the top of the inbox and much more.

· Messages- Smart reply options for incoming texts etc.

· Photos- Natural Language search in photos.

Advertisment

These features look exciting, but they are being labelled by the company as beta features. Beta features are not safe for public consumption and only the developers can experiment with the features. So, it looks like Apple is taking it really slow with the AI features and they might not be available for the upcoming iPhone 16 series, which is expected to launch in September 2024.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16

The big debate iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 will start after the launch of the new iPhone series in September 2024, but for now the users can have a look at the comparative specs and take a call later on upgrading their device or not.

Advertisment

Features iPhone 15 iPhone 16 (Rumored Specs) Display Size 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 6.1-inch, 2556 x 1179 pixels Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Apple A17 Pro Front Camera 12 MP 12 MP Primary Camera 48 MP + 12 MP 48 MP + 12 MP Battery Li-Ion 3349 mAh, 15W Wireless (MagSafe) 20 hours video playback, 80 hours audio playback Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Screen Type OLED OLED Software iOS 17 (Planned Upgrade to iOS 18) iOS 18

Other Features of Upcoming iPhone 16

Advertisment

· New Capture Button

· Larger Display size of 6.3" and 6.9" for Pro

· New Action Button for all the phones in the iPhone 16 series

Advertisment

· Faster A- series chip

· Wi-Fi 7

· Vertical Camera Lenses for the standard range

Advertisment

· Availability in Different colors like Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green and Black

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max

Features iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored Specs) Display Size 6.7 inches, OLED 6.9 inches, OLED Chipset A17 Pro Chip A18 Pro Chip Front Camera 12 MP 12 MP Primary Camera 48 MP + 12 MP 48 MP + 12 MP Battery Li-Ion 4441 mAh, 15W Wireless (MagSafe) Li-Ion 4676 mAh, 15W Wireless (MagSafe) Software iOS 17 iOS 18

iPhone 16 Expected Price

The price for Apple iPhone 16 with 6 GB RAM is expected to be Rs. 79,990.

Features for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series are a little different from each other, as iPhone 16 offers an upgrade when it comes to features like the chipset and the software. Though availability of main AI features in the new devices would be a major reason for upgrade for most of the users, but looking at the slow pace being followed by Apple with respect to the AI technology, it would be hard to believe that the new technology will make its way into the upcoming iPhone 16 series that is due to be launched soon in the market.

Also Read:

Oppo Mobile Vs. OnePlus Mobile- Which Smartphone is Better? (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Rumors are Crazy but its Police will be a Game Changer (pcquest.com)

GTA Online Gameplay Tips- A Must for the Starters (pcquest.com)