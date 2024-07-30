GTA 6 Trailer 2 Rumors are Crazy but its Police will be a Game Changer

GTA 6 trailer 2 rumors are always a hot topic for discussion on the web, and as crazy as they might seem they are always successful in bringing the fans closer to the game. Rumors about the GTA 6 trailer 2 release started right after the release of official trailer 1, and the reason behind it was the immense success of the first official trailer. The first theory about the trailer 2 release relates to the release timeline analysis of previous Rockstar Games and this theory pointed towards mid- November to December first week timeline of the year 2024, as the expected release date for the first trailer. However, the most-talked about game on the internet managed to maintain its hyped position and the release of the GTA 5 DLC and the new GTA Online Pizza Delivery Update created a new set of rumors which pointed towards the expected release date for the GTA 6 trailer 2 on October 4th, 2024.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected on 4th October 2024- New Rumors in the Making

According to ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on X’

“Rockstar has seemingly teased GTA 6 Trailer 2’s date on a pizza scooter with “OCT 4” written on its plate in the latest GTA Online update trailer”.

Advertisment

Rockstar has seemingly teased GTA 6 Trailer 2’s date on a pizza scooter with “OCT 4” written on its plate in the latest GTA Online update trailer. pic.twitter.com/wrR2NkWxga — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 27, 2024

This info could either be true or just another rumor in the making, as GTA 6 fans are just looking forward to some extra info on the game before its final release in the fall of 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S Series Consoles. These rumors get their fuel from Rockstar’s previous practices which involved dropping hints around the release date or trailer or screenshots of popular games through various game updates. This practice by Rockstar made the fans believe that the trailer 2 for GTA 6 would come out by the mid of August 2024.

Advertisment

Rockstar games had followed a similar trend for GTA 5 where subtle hints about the game and its gameplay were dropped through various screenshots. First screenshots for the game GTA 5 were released on July 12th, 2012 and on August 20th, 2012 more screenshots titled ‘Transport’ for the game were released. The screenshots featured a car, a jet, and a person on a bike which displayed some very interesting text at the bottom- ‘More to Come this Week’. Only two days later Rockstar Games provided the fans with some more screenshots of GTA 5 which focused on leisure and tennis and three days later more screenshots followed which provided the fans with more information about the game. So, let’s wait for Rockstar to come up with some solid official information on the game to help the fans in knowing the game in a better way.

GTA 6 Improved Police Leaks Look Like a Game Changer

GTA 6 will Feature an Impressive Police Response Time

Advertisment

GTA 6 will come with a delayed police response time and unlike GTA 5 the police will take much longer to arrive at the crime scene. This will add a strategic gameplay element to the game, where the players would get enough time to collect more money and plan an escape.

Get Ready to Face a Much Smarter Police in GTA 6

GTA games are all about crime, robbery and police chase, and a challenging police chase would add the required action-adventure oriented gameplay element to the game. GTA 6 will come with a much smarter police, so the players need to craft new strategies to escape the police in the game. The police will now, not shoot at the players immediately, but they would rather give them enough time to surrender before any action is taken.

Advertisment

Police in GTA 6 Will Remember Your Car and the Number Plate

GTA 6 will showcase a very challenging police chase, as the gameplay would make it difficult for the players to just respray their cars to escape the police. Rather, the players would be required to change their cars during the chase.

Cops Would be More Alert Because of the CCTV Cameras in the Game

Advertisment

GTA 6 will feature CCTV cameras, and this would alert the cops if you are committing a crime in front of the camera. So, the players need to be more strategic in their approach while playing the game, and should make an attempt to not commit a crime in the presence of a camera.

Get Ready for a Different Cop Reaction to Store Robberies in GTA 6

Store robberies in GTA 6 are not going to be easy, as they are going to be really detailed with NPCs reacting to every situation and move. The cops will also react in a different way to store robberies, where instead of just entering the store without any knowledge they would rather surround the whole store.

Advertisment

GTA 6 will Feature the Return of Five Star Wanted Level System

Just like GTA 5, the upcoming game in the GTA series, GTA 6 will also feature the Five Star Wanted Level System.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated upcoming game and the rumors around the game make it even more mysterious and interesting. Rockstar Games is yet to come up with an official information about the exact gameplay mechanism of the game, and till then the rumors around it are what the fans have to keep them engaged with the game.

Also Read:

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)