iPhone 17 Series: Major specs leak ahead of September 2025 launch

Apple is preparing to release its next big iPhone 17 series in Sept. 2025 and a rash of leaks has already given us some of the biggest changes and improvements. The upcoming variant of the iPhone 17 series is believed to feature four models: the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new, ultra-slim variant the iPhone 17 Air which will come to replace the current Plus variant. Read further to know about the iPhone 17 series major specs leaks.

iPhone 17 Series display: 120Hz OLED

According to the leaked information, upgraded 120Hz OLED screens will be available on all iPhone 17 models, providing better graphics and more functional touch effects. iPhone 17 Air is believed to be the thinnest phone ever provided by Apple, along with a 6.6-inch display compared to the 5.5-mm profiled phone size, with the standard size iPhone 17 featuring a 6.3-inch display screen.

iPhone 17 Series charging: Next-Gen MagSafe and 50W wireless

There may be new MagSafe chargers that will support the Qi 2.2 standard (model numbers A3503 and A3502) to provide wireless charging up to 50W. Those chargers will have braided cables as a feature of increased durability and convenience, which is quite a significant change to provide that users could charge their corresponding devices with speed and safety.

iPhone 17 Series design: Aluminum frames and fresh camera layouts

Apple is said to be introducing aluminum frames to all models of iPhone 17, Pro and Pro Max, instead of using titanium and stainless steel. The Pro models are rumoured to have a new redesigned and wide rectangular camera setup and iPhone 17 Air could even have a distinct and original horizontal camera bar to bring in the new look.

iPhone 17 Series camera: Hardware upgrades

Rumours also state that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be outfitted with a 48MP telephoto lens instead of the 12MP tetraprism lens in the predecessors. The three of its rear cameras (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) are all likely to have 48MP camera sensors, and the selfie camera could rise to a 24MP resolution, with sharper photos and enhanced video output.

iPhone 17 Series performance: A18/A19 chips, more RAM, iOS 26

It will also experience significant performance improvement, with the standard iPhone 17 expected to feature the A18 Bionic chip, and the Pro and Pro Max potentially introducing the next-gen A19 and based on the 3nm process by the TSMC. The RAM is supposed to be 8GB on entry-level versions and 12GB on Pro ones. With iOS 26, all phones will come with fresh AI-assisted capabilities and the redesigned interface based on the liquid glass presented by Apple.

iPhone 17 Series pricing: Slight increase expected

It is reported that the base model of iPhone 17 should cost about Rs 89000 in India and 899 dollars in the US, whereas iPhone Air, Pro, and Pro Max will have varying prices. Apple has been upgrading its prices in accordance to the hardware upgrades as well as economic changes experienced globally but it is likely that the company will maintain a competitive price in major markets.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.