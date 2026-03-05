iQOO 15R sale in India_ Brings Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 100W charging at Rs44999

The iQOO 15R launch in India took place on March 3, following its global debut on February 24. iQOO 15R can be bought officially in India as of March 3, after its launch on February 24. Starting at a price of Rs 44,999, this miniature powerhouse offers flagship level specs at a price that is below 50,000, thus it is ideal to users who desire the flagship level of performance at a lower price tag. The iQOO 15R price in India starts at Rs44,999, placing it in the premium mid-range segment below Rs50,000. Amazon, iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive stores and Reliance Digital are also in sales. This positions the device as one of the best phones under Rs50,000 in India for users who want flagship performance at a lower cost.

iQOO 15R compact design with premium texture

iQOO markets the 15R as a compact flagship smartphone designed for one-handed use without sacrificing power. iQOO positions the 15R as a powerful but perfect-fit flagship in a pocketable size. Its chequered textured back in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight finishes is unique, but better gripping. The IP68 and IP69 standards provide dust/waterproofness to use on a daily basis without any worries.

iQOO 15R specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and smooth display

Key iQOO 15R specs include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage has become the force that powers intensive gaming, multitasking, and AI functions without a sweat. The 1.5K AMOLED, 6.59-inch display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness has been used to produce HDR-rich content and view it in broad daylight. As a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone, the iQOO 15R delivers sustained gaming performance and fast AI processing.

iQOO 15R camera

The iQOO 15R camera setup features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 V sensor with OIS for stable photography. The camera has a 50MP main sensor with stabilised shots in the form of the Sony LYT-700 V that has OIS, and the camera also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The 32MP front camera is capable of doing selfies and 4K video calls, and it serves social media enthusiasts and casual creators.

Massive battery with 100W charging

The iQOO 15R battery is a massive 7,600mAh unit designed for multi-day usage. The real star is the 7,600mAh, with a multi-day battery life even with heavy use, and quick charging of 100W replenished it over USB-C, bypass charging retains the temperature of the phone even during lengthy gaming. Android 16 with OriginOS 6 supports 4 years of updates to the OS and security patches.

iQOO 15R pricing and launch offers

Launch iQOO 15R offers include instant bank discounts, free earbuds and no-cost EMI options. Three variants cater to different needs:

8GB+256GB: Rs 44,999

12GB+512GB: Rs 47,999

12GB+1TB: Rs 52,999

The perks of launch are Rs 4,000 off instant (HDFC/Axis Bank cards, credit/debit/EMI) and a free iQOO/Vivo TWS earbuds worth Rs 1,899. No-cost EMI and exchange are also additional sweeteners in the deal.

iQOO 15R is unique in that it utilises the specifications of flagship devices priced over half a thousand dollars and features them in a smaller and more affordable body. Ideal among the gamers, power users and those who prefer one handed usage but want it without spending too much.



