Is a OnePlus phone better than an iPhone: Let’s prove it!

In 2025, the main points of discussion between Android and iOS are how much they offer, how flexible they are and how well they perform. Both the OnePlus 13s and iPhone 16e are flagships that are easy to carry but affordable, but most of the time, the OnePlus 13s is the better choice. So that brings us to a question: Is a OnePlus phone better than an iPhone? Read further to know which one is genuinely better.

Is a OnePlus phone better than an iPhone: Battery and charging

Though both have fantastic battery life, the OnePlus 13s sets itself apart with a 5,850mAh battery and encryption. Compared with the 4,050mAh battery and slow 20W charging in the 16e, you can clearly see a difference. Despite the iPhone being more efficient with power, OnePlus ensures your phone can last a long time and you can recharge it fast as well.

Is the display of the OnePlus phone better than an iPhone?

The 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 13s has a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches 1600 nits brightness which is clearly much better than the iPhone 16e’s 60Hz brightness and 800 nits maximum brightness. As for 2025, a phone at Rs60,000 with a 60Hz screen will look old to many users, while OnePlus packs better and newer technology.

Versatility favours the OnePlus phone camera

Yes, iPhones are famous for their high-quality videos, yet OnePlus 13s offers more camera power, with two 50MP cameras at the back and a 32MP selfie camera. Both the back and front cameras on the iPhone 16e are equipped with just 48MP and 12MP lenses, respectively. But do you know, capturing a variety of pictures is possible with better zoom and selfie photography on the OnePlus 13s.

Performance: Is a OnePlus phone better than an iPhone?

While the iPhone 16e has Apple’s fast A18 chip and 8GB RAM, the OnePlus 13s runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite and can contain up to 512GB of data with its 12GB RAM. When used for gaming and doing several things at once, OnePlus gives power users access to more memory space.

iOS vs Android Value: OnePlus phone is better than an iPhone!

Apple keeps its apps and features up to date for six to seven years, while OnePlus offers 4 operating system updates and 6 years of bug fixes. Nevertheless, OnePlus provides advanced AI solutions with VoiceScribe, Mind Space and Reflection Eraser that help users complete daily tasks effectively. While iOS is smooth, OnePlus offers a lot of new features and experimentation.

Is the design and build of the OnePlus phone better than an iPhone?

Although the iPhone 16e is rated for water and dust resistance and provides Face ID, its front design looks very old because of the large notch. The phone is more sleek with narrow borders, a hole for the camera and vibrant shades. Anyone who likes modern design and personalisation will find OnePlus stands out.

Verdict: OnePlus 13s shows Android can beat iOS at its own game

Even so, the iPhone 16e has benefits such as video capabilities, software updates and waterproof design, while the OnePlus 13s is more advanced, has a better design, faster charging, better display and flexible camera functions. If you’re not locked into the Apple ecosystem and want raw value and top-tier features at a smart price, the OnePlus 13s isn’t just a good alternative, it might be the better phone.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.