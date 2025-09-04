Itel A90 Limited Edition: A tough, stylish budget smartphone worth knowing

The reason why the new Itel A90 Limited Edition is so notable is that it really is something out of the ordinary, at least in the low-end segment. Would you like to have a phone that looks high-end, can withstand rugged use, and is loaded with intelligent capabilities at an amazing cost, then this is the article you should read! The Limited Edition is not only about specification but is constructed to endure falls, drops, splashes, and dusty conditions hence making it really unique to the Indian population who cannot afford to compromise on the looks and the life. Continue reading to discover what makes this phone have a unique advantage and why this phone is worth your attention.

What is so special in the Itel A90 limited edition?

This Limited Edition is tougher than ever (military-grade, MIL-STD-810H certification), and has the appearance of flagship models at less than 7000 rupees. It introduces IP54 water and dust protection, a 90Hz smooth display, AI-enabled features powered by the Ivana 2.0 assistant and a stable battery life, without being too expensive or short-lived.

The following are the special features of the Itel A90 Limited Edition.

MIL-STD-810H military grade and durable.

Dust and water resistance IP54.

Sophisticated and high-end Max-style camera grid design.

6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen, that supports 90Hz refresh rate.

Driven by the effective Unisoc T7100 octa-core processor.

It accompanies the ITEL AI assistant, Aivana 2.0, to perform smarter daily tasks.

Immersive audio provided with DTS sound technology.

Big 5,000mAh battery with 15W rapid charging.

Has strong security features that include side-mounted fingerprint and face unlock.

Colour options include: Aurora Blue, Space Titanium and Starlit Black.

Integrates style and durability, which suits the conditions of use in India.

Keeps all the smart functions of the standard Itel A90.

Itel A90 Limited Edition: Specifications

Feature Details Price (3GB+64GB/4GB+64GB) Rs6,399 / Rs6,899 Display 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Bar Processor Octa-core Unisoc T7100 RAM/Storage 3GB/4GB (up to 8GB virtual) + 64GB, MicroSD storage OS Android 14 Go Edition with Itel OS 14 Durability MIL-STD-810H certified, IP54 rating (dust, water, drop-proof) Rear Camera 13MP AI-powered sensor Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Battery 5,000mAh, 10W/15W wired charging Audio DTS Sound technology, single loudspeaker AI Features Ivana 2.0 AI assistant, translation, smart gallery, WhatsApp calls Special UI Dynamic Bar notifications (like Apple’s Dynamic Island) Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock Design & Colour Options Aurora Blue, Space Titanium, Starlit Black

Itel A90 Limited Edition: Cons

The main cons of the Itel A90 Limited Edition include limited performance for demanding tasks due to its entry-level Unisoc T7100 chipset, which makes it less suitable for heavy gaming or multitasking. The cameras, while decent in good lighting, deliver washed out images and poor results in low light conditions, and the selfie camera is considered below average for this segment. Charging speed is relatively slow—even with 15W support, it takes longer to reach a full charge compared to competitors. Additionally, the device offers a single loudspeaker, which can affect the audio experience for some users. Overall, the phone is best for basic tasks and casual use, not for those needing high-end photography, gaming, or fast charging.

The Itel A90 Limited Edition truly redefines expectations from a budget smartphone, bringing military-grade protection, premium looks, and smart features—all at a price that’s hard to beat.



