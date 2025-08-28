Flipkart month end Mobile Festival 2025: Top discounts on smartphones live now

The Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival is already underway and offers customers in India a golden chance to get their hands on smartphones manufactured by some of the leading brands such as Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, Motorola and Oppo at reduced prices. This will be one of the greatest opportunities in 2025 to buy high value flagships and mid-range phones at a much lower price compared to the normal MRP. The price reduction in the real sense, bank discounts, and exchange programs and the offer of no-cost EMI also make it appealing to the entire category of buyers, both those upgrading and those buying their first smartphone.

Flipkart month end Mobile Festival 2025: Best deals on popular smartphones

The sale also includes a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S24 5G where the price of its 128GB variant has gone down to Rs46,999 during the festival compared to Rs74,999 when it was first launched. The Nothing Phone 3a and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G are now available at reduced prices of Rs22,999 and Rs20,999 respectively, much lower than their Maximum Retail prices. In the meantime, even those on a tight budget can now purchase such models as Vivo T4x 5G at a starting price of Rs13,499, and this means that good phone offers are available here across all price segments.







Smartphone Model MRP (Rs) Effective Sale Price (Rs) Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (128GB) 74,999 46,999 Nothing Phone 3a (128GB) 27,999 22,999 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G (256GB) 25,999 20,999 Vivo T4 5G (128GB) 25,999 19,999 CMF Phone 2 Pro (128GB) 22,999 16,999 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (128GB) 25,999 17,999 Oppo K13 5G (128GB) 22,999 16,499 Vivo T4x 5G 17,999 13,499

Flipkart smartphone discounts August 2025: Attractive bank offers and exchange discounts

There are further discounts of up to Rs2,500 to those holding select bank cards bringing the effective purchase price down further. In the promotion, Flipkart is also offering its exchange-in service, so consumers planning to upgrade can do it at an additional discount by selling their older phone. In addition to these offers, zero-emission EMI facilities render costly devices being paid without interest, something that attracts cost-conscious consumers.

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

This festival is the continuation of Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, which also ran with huge discounts and attractive offers. Flipkart will also host one of the biggest sales in September, the Big Billion Days 2025, when shoppers can find a number of end-of-season discounts across the best electronics. Flipkart has made advanced technology available to the people to ensure that they get quality products and of the best standard with the latest models and at a low-cost price as compared to their rivals in both e-commerce and in-store shops.

The Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival is an important event that Indian smartphone buyers consider in 2025, filled with some of the most attractive discounts and good value offers during the year. Targeting the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 or cheaper Vivo T4x 5G, this festival has flexibility and savings as improved by the bank offers and exchange offers. As a tech blogger, these offers present me with good examples of how Flipkart has found a foothold on mobile retailing in India, so this sale can go down as one of those to watch for those who do not want to be compromised on buying a good and a good deal.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.