Know all features where the OnePlus 13R is less advanced than the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13s is said to launch soon in India, for around Rs.46,000, which puts it between the cheaper OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13. For people who are the fans of OnePlus phones, this new model offers a new balance of premium features and value and will definitely appeal to those who are interested in the powerful yet compact device. Let’s dive into this article to know the differences that come with a cheaper version of Oneplus 13 phone which is the Oneplus 13s. Also know the features and hardware where the OnePlus 13R is less advanced or lacks certain flagship capabilities compared to the OnePlus 13.

Difference between OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13 based on the latest available specifications

Feature OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13 Launch Price (India) Rs.42998 Rs.69998 Display 6.78-inch OLED, 2780 x 1264 px, 120Hz 6.82-inch AMOLED, 3168 x 1440 px, 120Hz Peak Brightness 4,500 nits 4,500 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM/Storage 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB Up to 24GB/1TB Main Camera 50MP wide + 50MP 2x telephoto + 8MP ultrawide 50MP wide + 50MP 3x telephoto + 50MP ultrawide Front Camera 16MP 32MP Battery 6,000mAh, 80W fast charging 6,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless charging Reverse Charging No Yes (10W wireless, 5W wired) Water/Dust Resistance IP65 IP69 Fingerprint Sensor Optical in-display Ultrasonic in-display Operating System Android 15, OxygenOS Android 15, OxygenOS Build Glass front/back or silicone polymer frame Glass front (Ceramic Guard), titanium frame Other Features HDR support, stereo speakers HDR support, stereo speakers, eSIM Weight 206g 210g/213g

Is the OnePlus 13s Worth Rs.46000?

The OnePlus 13s is worth Rs. 46,000 as it has many meaningful upgrades from the OnePlus 13 that are worth the cost.

The phone is scheduled to come with a small 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is supported by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for top-level performance.

It has 1GB RAM up to 12GB and a storage capacity of 512GB, which makes it ready for heavy usage and gaming.

The 6,260mAh battery with 90W fast charging provides longer use and short recharge – an upgrade compared to most of the competition in this market segment.

Camera improvements are also worth mentioning, and there is a 50MP dual sensor at the back, a Sony IMX906 sensor, and 2x telephoto lens with OIS, so the photos should be detailed, and the shooting options varied.

The new design, premium build, and impressive features such as IP65 water and dust resistance, a physical shortcut key, and the latest Android 15-based software, make the new communications companion a good deal for those who need a modern and reliable daily driver.

As opposed to the OnePlus 13 the 13s forgoes some of flagship luxuries with things like missing out on wireless charging and higher IP69 rating, but makes up for it with a lower price tag, and priorities for sensible upgrades that make the most sense to everyday users of OnePlus mobile devices.

Features and hardware where the OnePlus 13R is less advanced than the Oneplus 13

Feature OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13 Differences Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Elite OnePlus 13 has about 42% better benchmark performance. Main Camera 50MP main (smaller sensor, f/1.8) 50MP main (larger sensor, f/1.6) OnePlus 13 uses a larger sensor for better image quality. Telephoto Camera 50MP 2x optical zoom 50MP 3x periscope optical zoom 13R limited to 2x zoom; 13 offers 3x periscope with better reach and quality. Ultrawide Camera 8MP ultrawide 50MP ultrawide 13R’s ultrawide is lower resolution. Front Camera 16MP, 1080p video 32MP, 4K video 13 has higher-res selfie camera and 4K video recording. Battery 6,000mAh, single-cell 6,000mAh, dual-cell Both have the same capacity, but 13 has dual-cell for faster charging. Wired Charging 80W SuperVOOC 100W SuperVOOC 13 charges faster. Wireless Charging Not supported 50W wireless charging 13R lacks wireless charging. Reverse Charging Not supported 10W wireless, 5W wired 13R lacks reverse charging. Display 6.78" OLED, 2780 x 1264 px, 120Hz, ~450 PPI 6.82" AMOLED, 3168 x 1440 px, 120Hz, ~510 PPI 13 has larger, sharper, higher-quality display. Build Quality Standard materials, flat design, IP65 Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic Guard, IP69 13 is more premium, more durable, and better protected. Fingerprint Sensor Optical in-display Ultrasonic in-display The 13 has a more advanced ultrasonic sensor. RAM/Storage Options Up to 16GB/512GB Up to 24GB/1TB 13 offers higher RAM and storage options. Other Features No wireless/reverse charging, fewer premium extras Wireless/reverse charging, more RAM/storage, eSIM, premium build, better water resistance 13R lacks several flagship extras. Front Camera Video 1080p max 4K max 13 offers higher resolution video from the front camera.

A OnePlus new phone that offers flagship level performance, amazing display, long battery life and versatile cameras for Rs.46,000. It is definitely a great idea and that exists. It is a perfect balance between the price and features and is a great pick if you are looking for premium quality at the price of a regular smartphone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.