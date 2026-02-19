Lava Bold N2 arrives with Android 15 Go and IP64 rating under Rs 8000

The Lava Bold N2 is launching in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499, targeting first-time smartphone buyers looking for reliability over premium features. Lava is still aggressively expanding its low end market with the debut of the Lava Bold N2 in India which is a follow-up to its Bold N1 launched last year that focuses on the first-time smartphone user segment who are not interested in high-end features but rather reliability. The Lava Bold N2 Amazon sale will begin on February 27, making it an online-exclusive budget smartphone for Indian users.

Lava Bold N2 specifications: Design, display and durability

The Lava Bold N2 specifications include a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a modern flat-frame design. The Bold N2 has a modern flattened frame, a square rear camera with dual lenses and a waterdrop notch on the front. It comes in Indus Black and Siachen White with IP64 dust and water resistance, which is a level higher than that of the N1, which is IP54, and so it can withstand daily accidents. The 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate will provide smooth scrolling of social media and videos, but the resolution is still basic at 720x1600 pixels. With an IP64 rating, the Lava Bold N2 offers better dust and water resistance than its predecessor in the budget segment.

Lava Bold N2 Android 15 Go: Performance and software

Running on Lava Bold N2 Android 15 Go Edition, the phone focuses on smooth performance without ads or heavy bloatware. It has a 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage capacity (expandable with microSD) and can be powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset (IMG8322 GPU). It allows expansion of virtual RAM to 4GB so that one can do more tasks simultaneously. Bloatware free, ad free and operating on Android 15 (Go Edition), Lava claims to be able to run without clutter and with minimal specifications, it should be a good platform to use during calls and WhatsApp and simple browsing. There is fast security with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lava Bold N2 battery

The Lava Bold N2 battery packs 5,000mAh capacity, ensuring full-day usage for basic smartphone needs. The cameras consist of a 13MP dual rear (primary + secondary sensor) to take daylight pictures and a 5MP front camera to take selfies, which is sufficient to use in everyday life, but not in low-light conditions or professional photography. The 5,000mAh battery is also compatible with USB-C charging, and has all-day power, which is sufficiently robust to do basic tasks just like the N1.

Lava Bold N2 availability

The Lava Bold N2 for first-time users is designed for calling, WhatsApp and basic browsing with dependable hardware. Key Lava Bold N2 features include Android 15 Go, IP64 protection, 90Hz display and Made-in-India reliability under Rs 8,000. The Bold N2 will be free at doorstep by Lava at Rs7,499, and will be taken by the rural and first time users. In comparison to the N1 it has a larger 6.75-inch screen (vs 6.74-inch), Android 15 Go (vs older) and a better IP64 rating, but the core specs are similar. To buyers with a tight budget who need Made in India reliability, but not gimmicks, the Bold N2 provides good basics at Rs8,000 and below.



