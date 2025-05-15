Moto G86 5G: Features that make a big impact on the latest Moto phone

Motorola is preparing to launch the Moto G86 5G in India and international markets, leaks from the tipster Evan Blass suggest that the launch could land in India and other parts of the world any day soon, likely alongside Moto G56 5G. Despite the fact that the company has not yet announced the launch of the Moto phone, many smartphone fans have gotten excited about the specifications and the recent teasers.

What’s new in the Moto G86 5G?

The Moto G86 5g will hopefully be an upgrade to the Moto G85 5G in many ways. The 6.67-inch curved pOLED display is one of the most notable changes. The display has a sharp 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and even a beautiful peak brightness of 4,500 nits. This can be expected to provide brilliant colors and great visibility even in bright sunlight. The display also has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i which helps it resist scratches and drops.

The phone has the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This combination would guarantee a fast performance for gaming, multi-tasking and normal use of the Moto G86 5G, and it can be considered one of the most powerful phones in the segment.

Here are expected specifications for the Motorola Moto G86 5G:

Specification Details Display 6.67-inch curved pOLED, 1.5K resolution (2400 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP selfie camera Battery 5,200mAh (India) / 6,720mAh (Global) with 33W fast charging Operating System Android 15 with Motorola Hello UI Durability MIL-STD 810H certified, IP68 dust and water resistance Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C Other Features Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock Expected Price Under Rs.20,000 (base variant)

Moto G86 5G: Features

Here are the features of the latest Moto phone.

Camera

Moto G86 5G will come with a 50MP main camera with Sony’s LYT-600 lens attached and optical image stabilisation (OIS) (to get sharper, stabilized photos), 8MP ultrawide camera, and a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera — perfect for content creators and self

Battery

The battery capacity varies depending on the region and it is either 5,200mAh or mind-blowing 6,720mAh battery charge with 33W fast charging, meaning you’re covered for all-day use with extremely fast charging.

Durability

The phone is set to feature MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification and provides an IP68 rating i.e resistant to dust and water-a great phone for those with active lifestyles.

Software

It is expected to run on Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI and will apparently get two years of OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates, which will make the device safe and up-to-date.

Audio

There will be stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound to provide an immersive audio experience.

Competing with a mid-range price tag of less than Rs.20,000 for the base variant, the Moto G86 5G is going to be a sturdy, packaged, and price-efficient 5G smartphone. Keep an ear out for the official launch announcement, which will be made shortly.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.