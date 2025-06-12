Motorola Edge 60 launch: New improvements and what does it mean for the users?

Motorola has recently launched the Edge 60 in India, and this Edge 60 series phone comes as a significant improvement in terms of performance, durability, and user experience. So in this article, we will discuss what are the changes that Motorola has brought in the Edge 60, and how these improvements will positively impact the users, be it a power user, a photography enthusiast, or someone who just wants a sleek and dependable smartphone.

Motorola Edge 60: Upgraded performance

Among the key modifications of the Indian variant of Motorola Edge 60, there is the replacement of the processor, the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400 instead of the Dimensity 7300 used in the global version. It is a 4nm chipset, which is more powerful, multi-tasks, and energy-efficient, making it faster in gaming, using apps, and general responsiveness. To the users, it will appear to be faster and capable of running intensive tasks without difficulties.

Motorola Edge 60: Stunning display and sleek design

The Edge 60 has a 6.67-inch quad-curved pOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500-nits peak brightness. The screen is bright and colourful, with a durable Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, which makes it perfect to stream or play your favourite games and use it in everyday life. The quad-curved display not just looks beautiful but also offers a good grip and an immersive view.

Motorola Edge 60: Triple 50MP Camera System

A major highlight is the segment-first triple 50MP camera module, which includes:

50MP primary sensor (Sony LYTIA 700C, OIS)

50MP ultra-wide + macro camera

10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

The phone also has a 50MP front camera and 4K video calls. Each of the cameras allows recording 4K videos, and in-device AI tools offered by Motorola allow taking photography to another level, adjusting the settings and providing the results that match those of a professional photographer. What this implies to the users is clearer and more detailed still photos and videos regardless of the situation.

Motorola Edge 60: Battery and fast charging

The Indian Edge 60 has a bigger 5,500mAh battery, an upgrade over the global model which has a 5,200mAh cell, and 68W TurboPower fast charging. This guarantees a full day battery life and the convenience of quick charge, thus users do not take much time charging and more time enjoying the freedom.

Motorola Edge 60:Durability and AI features

Motorola has given the Edge 60 an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, and MIL-STD-810H military grade certification. This is an assurance that the phone will not get damaged when it accidentally falls, or when subjected to very high or very low temperatures, or when exposed to water or dust, which is a relief to users who lead an active life.

Powered by Android 15 and Motorola Hello UI, the Edge 60 is the first Motorola phone to feature Moto AI features Catch Me Up (smart notification summaries), Remember This (contextual memory recall), and Pay Attention (real-time transcription). These applications simplify everyday life and make the phone more intelligent and predictive. With three years of Android OS and four years of security updates, Motorola guarantees reliable long-term use.

Motorola Edge 60: Price, colours, and availability

Motorola Edge 60 comes in one configuration of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and it costs Rs25,999 (Rs24,999 with bank offers). It will be available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colour options and will go on sale through Flipkart, Motorola.in and select retail stores on June 17, 2025.

Conclusion

Offering a powerful processor, the segment-first triple 50MP camera system, strong battery, Military-grade durability, and Smart AI features, the Motorola Edge 60 is meaningfully better than its predecessors. The improvements come in the form of improved performance, improved photography, improved battery life, and improved peace of mind of the user, and it is easily one of the strongest contenders in its price range today.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.