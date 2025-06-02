Motorola Razr 60 Display: Does the flip phone big cover display matter at this price?

With a price of Rs 49,999, the Motorola Razr 60 has taken a place among the most budget-friendly premium clamshell phones in India. Its big 3.6-inch external AMOLED cover display is a special feature for this budget-friendly foldable phone. Cover displays in the new flip phones are not limited to showing notifications; they let you interact with apps, take pictures and do other useful things, so the phone’s design looks good and works well. Read further to know what this big display on the Motorola Razr 60 has in store for you.

Motorola Razr 60 Display: External and main display

External Display:

The cover display has a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and reaches a high brightness of 1700 nits. Thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus, the cover is tough and attractive, so it is possible to review messages, manage music, snap pics and operate a few key apps straight from the cover.

Main Display:

On the inside, the Razr 60 boasts a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display that refreshes the screen 120 times per second, supports HDR10+ and provides very bright colors which benefits both viewing videos and using the phone.

Motorola Razr 60 Display: Special features

Design and durability

With a glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), a back covered in eco-leather and a frame made from 7000-series aluminum, the Razr 60 offers a high-quality and strong design. With an IP48 rating, it is built to handle water damage for any everyday use.

Camera System

Its 50MP main camera with OIS, plus a 13MP ultra-wide lens make it useful for photography and the 32MP front camera works well for video calls.

Performance

As the Razr 60 includes MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, 8GB RAM and 256GB capacity, it runs smoothly and makes use of 5G networks.

Battery and charging

The 4500mAh battery and the support for 30W charging over a wire and 15W wireless charging deal with most day-to-day demands.

Motorola Razr 60 Display: Why the display matters at this price?

For Rs 49,999, having just 3.6 inches of display on the front is revolutionary for the Motorola Razr 60. The majority of phones in this class feature smaller cover screens that mostly display basic notifications. The cover display on the Razr 60 allows you to respond to messages, navigate and take selfies, even while it is still folded. Considering the cost, it is hard to find the same great mix of features and quality in other products.

Conclusion

Motorola Razr 60 impresses in the price range below Rs.50,000 due to its nice and vivid 3.6-inch cover display, sturdy build, powerful performance and flexible camera system. People who want the look of a flip phone with top-notch modern features find the Razr 60 to be a great mix of tradition and technology in the Indian smartphone market.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.