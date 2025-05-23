Motorola Razr 60: A stylish and powerful flip phone launching in India

The Moto Razr 60 is catching people’s attention by becoming the newest Moto phone, focused on making foldable smartphones even better in fashion and groundbreaking features. Tech lovers and trendy people are eagerly awaiting Motorola’s newest phone and the Razr 60. The Razr 60 phone has a good design. Read further to know everything about the Moto Razr 60.

Moto Razr 60: Everything you should know

The Moto Razr 60 will be Motorola’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, hitting Indian shelves on 28th May 2025. The bird-like flip style pairs well with the amazing specifications to ensure users enjoy both a sleek device and great performance in a small package.

The Moto Razr 60 phone offers India’s first Pearl Acetate Finish and features a unique Fabric finish at the back, in vibrant Pantone colours such as Gibraltar Sea (Blue), Lightest Sky and Spring Bud (Green). On the main LTPO AMOLED screen which measures 6.9 inches, you find a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and the peak brightness is 3000 nits. On the cover screen, the refresh rate is 90Hz.

Using the MediaTek Dimensity 6000 chipset along with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, the Razr 60 runs smoothly through daily activities. For photography, there are dual sensors in the rear: a 50MP main camera and 13MP ultra-wide sensor, just like the front 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone includes a 4500mAh battery and is capable of charging at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Additionally, the phone has a rating that allows it to function in water and dust, an easy to use side fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6E and comes with Android 15. The Moto Razr 60 will give users a stylish foldable phone experience and introduces advanced features such as video gesture controls and a special camera for true color images.

Motorola Razr 60 Specifications

Specification Details Launch Date 28th May 2025 Display 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness Cover Display 3.6-inch pOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1700 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400X (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage (UFS 2.2) Rear Cameras Dual: 50MP (wide, OIS) + 13MP (ultrawide) Front Camera 32MP (wide) Battery 4500mAh, 30W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging Operating System Android 15 Build & Design Pearl Acetate & Fabric finishes, Pantone colors (Gibraltar Sea, Lightest Sky, Spring Bud) Water Resistance IP48 rating (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes) Connectivity 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Weight & Dimensions 188g; Unfolded: 171.3 x 74 x 7.3 mm; Folded: 88.1 x 74 x 15.9 mm

Moto Razr 60 phone’s design, bright displays and proper hardware set it apart, making it an attractive phone for anyone interested in foldable technology in India this year.



