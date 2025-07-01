Nothing Phone 3 launches tonight: How to watch the Livestream in India & what to expect?

Nothing, the UK-based company and tech brand that has achieved immense popularity in recent years, is ready to present its long-anticipated Nothing Phone 3 today. It will be the third smartphone manufactured by the company and it is thought to be its first real flagship product. This means that it will be launched across the globe with an immediate launch happening in India thereby making it one of the most anticipated smartphone launches in 2025. Read further to know about the Nothing Phone 3 launch tonight and how to watch the Livestream in India!

Nothing Phone 3: Launch date in India and how to watch it

The Nothing Phone 3 would launch live in London at 6 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). The event will be streamed on the official Nothing YouTube channel and can be watched by Indian viewers, when tuned in to the Nothing Event: Come to Play. The direct livestreaming address, not to mention, can also be found on Nothing social media accounts, such as Twitter, and Facebook.

Nothing Phone 3: What users can expect

Here is what users can expect from the latest Nothing Phone 3.

Flagship-Level performance and design

Nothing Phone 3 should significantly improve upon its predecessors and be able to qualify as the first actual flagship smartphone of the company. It will come with a 6.77 inch LTPO AMOLED screen at 120Hz with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus to make it more durable. With the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 chip set, the phone enables flagship-level capability supporting 12GB RAM with the highest 512GB storage.

Advanced camera system

Camera lovers are going to enjoy triple camera usage on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto lens that has 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide touch. The front camera is likely to feature a 32MP sensor that will provide high-quality selfies and video callings. Both the front and the rear cameras are also expected to have 4K video recording.

Innovative Features: Glyph Matrix LED

The incorporation of the new “Glyph Matrix” LED system close to the rear camera array, in place of the earlier Glyph Interface, will be one of the best

design features. It is predicted that this new feature would come along with customisable lighting effects and notifications, and thus it will make the phone more unique.

Battery and charging

Nothing Phone 3 is reportedly equipped with a 5150mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 20W wireless charging so that people spend less time charging their phone than they do using it.

Why does this launch matter for Indian consumers?

As the Indian market demands more high-quality and affordable smartphones, Nothing Phone 3 is expected to attract lots of attention due to its top-model characteristics and a unique design and a bargaining price. The release at the global level at the same time shows the seriousness of the brand to India as a market, so this occurrence will be of great relevance to even tech lovers and ordinary users.

Conclusion

This Nothing Phone 3 launch event will be showcasing a product with a very advanced technology and innovative designing. Live stream of the event will be available in India at 10:30 PM IST on Nothing's official YouTube channel and social media. You might be a fan of the brand, or just on the hunt for the next major flagship smartphone, this launch carries with it some potential exciting opportunities.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.