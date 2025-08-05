Nothing Phone 3 price in India: Nothing smartphone gets big discount

The smartphone industry is a very dynamic field where every new product promises to be more innovative, stylish and even faster than the previous ones. Today we get to take a closer look at one of the most discussed flagship releases by Nothing and see what makes it stand out in a competitive segment. Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a brand fan or are just out of curiosity to have a glimpse of what the latest premium smartphones can offer in terms of features, look and feel or user experience, then this is the guide to take you through the features, build and usage experience that the Nothing Phone 3 will have.

Nothing Phone 3 is the news because it is a high-end offering in India that was launched with a price tag of Rs 79, 999. Nevertheless, the time to get this flagship phone is now. With one exclusive discount offer, customers would get the Phone 3 at a considerably reduced price through some of the online distribution channels. Read more to know about Nothing Phone 3 price cuts.

Nothing Phone 3 discount: How to get the best deal

No one is offering an instant discount of Rs10,000 on the phone 3 when you purchase it using an ICICI Bank credit card or an IDFC Bank credit card. This reduces the effective cost and renders it much more appealing to customers who are interested in receiving an end-of-the-range device at a lower price. There is a good exchange offer, up to Rs35,000 off (depending on the phone that you are exchanging), besides the card discount. Users still get a discount of Rs 15,000 even without the flagship device to exchange and therefore anyone can afford it.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications and features

It is a high-end smartphone with a 6.7-inch OLED touch screen, which has an impressive 120Hz refresh rate that makes it great to play games and watch movies. Among the most exciting features of this version is the new Glyph matrix which takes the place of the older Glyph interface to achieve improved interactive notifications. The Nothing Phone 3 will come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage to create blazing-fast speed and multitasking.

The tablet runs on Nothing OS 15 as it comes out of the box, and this device has the promise of longevity with 5 years of Android upgrades and 7 years of security updates, which makes this a desirable premium product. The strong software support is indicated by the fact that early adopters have already tested the Android 16 beta. Photography enthusiasts can also look forward to the triple rear camera setup, which consists of 50MP, wide sensor with OIS unit, 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and another 50MP, ultra wide angle camera, meaning that it would be suitable to capture a wide range of shots of great quality. There is the 5,500mAh battery, which provides strong endurance, with 65W fast charging and wireless charging being supported, though buyers should remember that a charger is not provided in the package.

Feature Specification/Details Display 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate User Interface Glyph matrix (upgraded from Glyph interface) Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB internal storage Operating System Nothing OS 15 (out of the box), Android 16 beta available Update Promise 5 years Android OS upgrades, 7 years security updates Rear Cameras 50MP wide (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra wide Battery 5,500mAh, 65W fast charging, wireless charging Special Note No charger included in the box

Should you buy the Nothing Phone 3 now?

Nevertheless, the Nothing Phone 3 is more accessible than ever with the special bank and exchange offers, so even undecided buyers can consider it a good option as far as they can be sure of its long-term support. Now is the moment to purchase the Nothing Phone 3 at the lowest price to date, especially if you need the latest technology in design, performance, and cameras.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.