OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6: Set for October 2025 launch

According to the latest bits of information, OnePlus is undergoing preparations to launch one of the most important devices in the history of the company, which will happen together with the never-seen-before OnePlus Ace 6 in October 2025. As per a new leak by a reliable insider Digital Chat Station, this double-device launch may prove to help OnePlus surpass major competitors, such as Redmi K90 line of smartphones by Xiaomi, which will add to the rivalry in the Chinese smartphone market which is rapidly changing. Read further to know all details about the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6.

OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6: October launch

In contrast to the prior years, in which Ace series was released several months after the primary flagship, OnePlus is positioning its releases of the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 similarly. Such a risky step indicates a more consistent push towards a product, which is planned to amass customers of all tiers premium and mid-premium before its competitors.

OnePlus 15: Specifications

One of the upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus 15 is likely to be presented with a number of significant updates and a couple of controversial changes which can distinguish it among its predecessors.

Chip: Qualcomm next-gen chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, launching in September 2025.

Screen: 6.78-inch flat OLED display, probably in 1.5K resolution, like the recent, slightly higher resolution ones, but more convenient and energy-efficient.

Battery: The latest rumour says it will bring the best battery life in any OnePlus flagship so far, with a capacity over 7,000mAh, and 100W fast wired and wireless charging, keeping up with the latest trends.

Camera: Will probably include a triple 50MP arrangement of a primary, periscope telephoto, and an ultra-wide camera, but the big change will be that it might drop the Hasselblad co-branding, much like OPPO did with its Reno8 camera, and replace it with an in-house engine instead.

Design: The iconic alert slider is also said to be replaced by the new Plus Key, which is a customizable button on which the user can apply further customisation.

Additional: IP69 level of dust/water resistance, sophisticated in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 15 and OxygenOS 15, and improved AI experience.

OnePlus 15 Expected specs

Feature Details Launch Date October 2025 (China) Display 6.78" flat OLED, 1.5K resolution Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 RAM/Storage 12GB / 256GB (expected base) Battery >7,000mAh, 100W fast charging Cameras (Rear) 50MP main + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP, 4K video (rumored) Special Features Plus Key, in-house imaging engine, IP69, USB 3.2 OS Android 15 (OxygenOS 15)

OnePlus Ace 6

Alongside its flagship sibling, the OnePlus Ace 6 aims to dominate the mid-premium bracket and will be among the first phones to offer cutting-edge silicon and battery technology.

OnePlus Ace 6 Features

Processor: The new chip is a new Snapdragon 8s Gen 5, so it won three notches above the Elite 2, as well as just below the flagship actions performers.

Screen: 6.83-inch OLED panel, potentially up to 165Hz refresh rate, so the screen can work as smoothly as possible.

Battery: 7, 800mAh battery with 80W fast charging focusing on long usage by gamers and heavy streamers.

Camera: Triple main camera with 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro mast with a 16mp selfie camera.

Other Features: In display fingerprint sensor, IP65 water and dustproof, New Plus key feature, Android 15 Support ColorOS 15.

OnePlus Ace 6: Expected Specs

Feature Details Launch Date October 2025 (China) Display 6.83" OLED, up to 165Hz, 1.5K resolution Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 5 RAM/Storage 12GB RAM / 256GB Battery 7,800mAh, 80W charging Cameras (Rear) 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP Special Features Plus Key, IP65, in-display fingerprint, Wi-Fi 7 OS Android 15 (ColorOS 15)

With this move to release the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 in October, the company will also manage to attract the attention of customers before the launching of mid-century products such as Xiaomi Redmi K90 series. The strategy would give OnePlus a competitive advantage in securing its fans in the competitive autumn selling period in China, especially in the upper and performance oriented brands.

Even though both devices will not be confirmed outside of the Chinese market until October, international launch timelines and costs have not been revealed yet, with the OnePlus 15 Pro likely coming out later, possibly in December.

Conclusion

That is why, the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6 are becoming key factors in the smartphone competition of 2025, as they combine performance, battery enhancement, and even design. OnePlus is not only refreshing their product line with the flagship and Ace launches, but also resetting their rules of dominating the market.



