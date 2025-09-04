OnePlus 15 camera upgrades: Changes and new technology you can’t ignore!

The next set of camera upgrades to the OnePlus 15 will see the company take serious steps into smartphone photography. Recent leaks and official teasers suggest that Oneplus has been conducting multi-year research, in order to bring a real-world camera transformation, in order to be even with the Apple and Samsung high-end camera systems. In my opinion, the change to a new square camera module and the release of their own in-house image engine does more than just specs rebranding to put it in clearer words: OnePlus is not simply taking steps to fix common problems, such as low-light images, skin tones, and natural dynamic range. This, in my opinion, is not merely design innovation but also about improving the camera experience significantly to everyone and sending the signal that OnePlus can afford to risk things to compete with such leaders in the industry as Apple and Samsung. And with these changes, OnePlus is creating a new standard, and I can’t wait to see what these changes will contribute.

OnePlus 15 camera upgrades: What’s changing?

OnePlus is also skipping the traditional circular camera design and implementing a square camera module positioned facing the left this year, providing a new design and potentially better ergonomics to take pictures on the go. Still, more importantly, OnePlus will also launch an in-house designed image engine, allowing them to exercise higher control over image and video processing. With this new image engine, it will be able to set standards in mobile photography, particularly low light photography, skin tone and dynamic range in order to obtain more lifelike images.

OnePlus has also revived its collaboration with old school camera manufacturer Hasselblad. Older OnePlus devices also used the Hasselblad branding to highlight the exclusive colour tuning and filters; the new partnership promises even more to the user in the way of colour science and editing functions.

OnePlus 15: Camera specifications (Expected)

Camera Feature OnePlus 15 Camera Upgrades Previous Model (OnePlus 13) What’s Improved/Changed Camera Module Design Square module, left-aligned Circular, center-aligned New look, ergonomic improvements Image Processing In-house Image Engine (proprietary platform) Hasselblad-branded engine Superior control and customisation Hasselblad Integration Renewed partnership, better color science Standard Hasselblad branding Enhanced filters and color tuning Photography Modes Improved low-light, skin tones, dynamic range Standard HDR and night mode Real-world performance uplift Zoom/Resolution Not confirmed (rumored higher sensor counts) Up to 50MP/64MP on previous model Possible multi-sensor setup Filters Exclusive Hasselblad-inspired, new AI-driven filters Basic filters, portrait enhancement More user-centric options Camera Module Branding May not feature visible Hasselblad branding (as per leaks) Branded lens ring Sleeker finish, subtle partnership

The device can be driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which will provide high-performance in all its applications.

Oneplus 15 will have a 1.5K flat OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a size of 6.78 inches that will offer smooth and rich visuals.

The minimum RAM can be 12GB (and more powerful versions may have a maximum of 16GB) and the storage can be 1TB.

Waterproof and dustproof (the phone is expected to have an IP68/69 rating) will make it sturdy enough to use daily.

It will operate on OxygenOS, which is based on the current version of Android, and has a sophisticated user interface.

OnePlus is also expected to launch the 15 towards the end of 2025 in China, and then go global in early 2026.

The OnePlus 15 camera upgrades represent a major leap forward for the brand, with a purpose-built image engine, improved design, real Hasselblad partnership developments, and smarter performance in situations that matter most to users. These developments established a new benchmark in flagship camera configurations and show how OnePlus is committed to real photography innovation in their next launch.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.