OnePlus 15 leaks: New square camera module and massive 7-Inch display revealed

The long-awaited OnePlus 15 is set to change the expectations people have of a flagship phone in the year 2025 based on the recent leaks and rumours of its launch. As the release of the OnePlus 15 is getting closer, sources of the company leaked that there is a major overhaul in terms of looks and performance, and this includes a redesign of the OnePlus 15 square camera to give it a newer, sleeker look.

This next-gen flagship will be ready to rock with an enormous 7-inch flat screen, and it will be aimed towards those who love immersion into visuals. OnePlus is looking to give the best Android flagship 2025 and as such, the display size and camera design of the highly anticipated OnePlus 15 are likely to establish new records and this means the tech users should be glued to the latest leaks regarding the OnePlus 15 release date that are yet to come. Read further to know about the new square camera module and massive 7-Inch display of the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15: Brand-New rear camera design

The biggest change is the new small square-shaped camera module placed at the top-left corner of a back panel instead of the iconic round island on the previous OnePlus flagships. This clean, minimalist square design is likely to come with a triple-camera unit with a primary camera, ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens. Of course, Hasselblad branding so popular on the last series of high-end OnePlus models might not appear on the OnePlus 15, and it is rumoured that OnePlus might create its own imaging system in the future. The novel design language will most probably produce a more uniform and contemporary appearance, in line with newly released devices, such as OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 15: Immersive 7-Inch Flat Display

Ahead, the OnePlus 15 is expected to have a giant flat 7 inch screen, one of the biggest among the competitors. The panel will provide 1.5K resolution (marginally lesser than the 2K over its predecessor), and one should anticipate supremely thin bezels and higher durability via LIPO (Low Injection Pressure Overmolding) display packaging. This technology replaces conventional buffer materials with advanced polymer-based programming liquid thus giving a wider viewing angle as well as stronger screen. The flat design also saves unintended contacts and makes the user comfortable in games and productivity.

OnePlus 15: Next-gen power and battery

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by the newly announced chipset by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2- catering to the best in processing performance, enhanced power efficiency as well as capability to offer future-ready connectivity. It is also said that the phone will feature an absolutely massive 7,000mAh battery (or more), which will provide a considerably better battery life than that of most of the direct rivals. OnePlus will have fast charging as usual, keeping to its perfect-fast 100W wired charging and presumably 50W wireless charging. This combination promises multi-day endurance without sacrificing recharge speed.

OnePlus 15: Rumoured specifications

Feature Details Rear Camera Design Square module, triple sensors, no Hasselblad Display Flat, 7-inch, 1.5K resolution, LIPO tech, thin bezels Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Battery 7,000mAh or higher Charging 100W wired, 50W wireless (expected) Other Highlights Improved durability, minimalist design, Android 16

Conclusion

The OnePlus 15 will draw a new design standard of the brand and discard the traditional to be minimalist on the back side camera and a super-large flat display. Powered by an entirely new generation of hardware and longer-lasting-battery-enhanced updates, OnePlus is selling its new phones to both power users or design lovers who want to embrace the next phase in premium Android phones. We expect it to be coming out this side of the year, and hopefully worldwide sometime early next year.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.