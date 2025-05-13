Subscribe

OnePlus Nord 4 at a discount in India: Here is how to get it at Rs24999

OnePlus phones offer a good discount. OnePlus Nord 4 is sold at Rs.29499, but you can lower that amount through current deals. Here is how you can get it at maximum price.

Preeti Anand
If you are interested in buying the OnePlus Nord 4 do not wait. OnePlus phones offer a good discount. The Nord 4 smartphone is available at a very good discount and you should only know how to avail the discount to its maximum capacity. This is just the right moment to do so and we will guide you through it. OnePlus Nord 4 is sold at Rs.29499, but you can lower that amount through current deals.

Complete guide to get the best savings on OnePlus Nord 4

Discount:

  • There is a Rs 500 discount on the device now. That is the basic discount and it makes the final cost Rs.28,999.

Bank Offer:

  • You can get an extra discount of up to Rs 4500. That is a good discount, by settling the purchase through an ICICI Bank Credit Card. The price lowers down further to Rs 24999 . This promotion is the best to avail maximum benefits.

Exchange Offer:

  • There is a device exchange offer too. To receive an additional price reduction you can exchange your old device. This value varies based on your device and state of it. All you need to do is  check out the exchange rates available on the OnePlus website or Amazon.

No-Cost EMI:

  • People who wish to buy the phone on loan, may avail zero-cost EMI options. The lowest monthly payment is of Rs.4917 for 6 months.

Additional Benefits:

  • JioPlus Postpaid customers will get additional benefits worth Rs 2250 for purchasing the Nord 4.

Colour Options

  • There are three interesting colour options for the OnePlus Nord 4, namely. Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight and Oasis Green. You can select among Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, or Oasis Green. All come with a high-quality appearance and proven build quality.

Specification

Details

Model

OnePlus Nord 4

Price in India

Starting Rs. 27,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB) to Rs.32,498 (12GB RAM, 256GB)

Launch Date

July 16, 2024

Display

6.74-inch AMOLED, 1240 x 2772 pixels (FHD+), 120Hz refresh rate, 450 PPI

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Octa-core (1x Cortex-A715 @ 2.8 GHz + others)

RAM

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

Expandable Storage

No

Rear Cameras

Triple: 50MP (wide, Sony IMX766, OIS) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth sensor)

Front Camera

16MP (wide)

Battery

5500mAh, Non-removable, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

Operating System

Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1

Dimensions

162.6 x 75.0 x 8.0 mm

Weight

199.5 grams

IP Rating

IP54 (dust and splash resistant)

Connectivity

5G, 4G LTE (Band 40 supported), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Infrared, USB Type-C

SIM

Dual Nano-SIM, Dual 5G standby

Sensors

In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, ambient light

Colors Available

Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, Oasis Green

Other Features

Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Face Unlock

Price (Approximate)

Variant

Price (Rs)

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

Rs27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Rs28,398 - Rs28,998

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Rs31,999 - Rs32,498

OnePlus Nord 4: What makes it special?

It has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. This processor at such a price gives you first class performance. Talking about the design, it looks premium for much less price than other flagship phones. Check out the best discounts offered in the official OnePlus store or Amazon before placing your order. These deals are now available and it is the best time to avail them. This makes the OnePlus Nord 4 one of the most affordable and best choices at less than Rs.25,000 at the moment.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

