OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Are you confused?

Chinese smartphone companies have a tough challenge in the mid-range market of India with the entry of the OnePlus Nord 5 (release date July 8, 2025) as well as the Poco F7 5G (release date June 2025). The two phones are also marketing flagship-like performance, top-of-the-line design, and artificial intelligence capabilities at a price that users are willing to pay up to 40,000 rupees. Small mid-range smartphones in India are more competitive than ever, with the successive launching in July 2025 of the OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G. They are loaded up with premium features, AI-centered experiences and competitive prices to become the best phone choices to the highest level given that they are not on the same level as flagships in terms of price. This is a close look of both these phones in terms of price, display, processor, camera, battery, connectivity and its special functions.
OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Display and design
|
Feature
|
OnePlus Nord 5
|
Poco F7 5G
|
Display Size
|
6.83-inch AMOLED
|
6.83-inch AMOLED
|
Refresh Rate
|
144Hz
|
120Hz
|
Peak Brightness
|
1,800 nits
|
3,200 nits
|
Resolution
|
FHD+
|
1.5K
|
Design
|
Lighter (211g), IP65 rating
|
Rugged, metal frame, glass back, IP66/68/69
|
Protection
|
Gorilla Glass 7i
|
Gorilla Glass 7i
Verdict
The Poco F7 5G has a brighter longer-life display that is more durable, and water and dust resistant compared to the Nord 5, with a higher refresh rate.
OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Performance and software
|
Feature
|
OnePlus Nord 5
|
Poco F7 5G
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
|
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|
RAM/Storage
|
Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, 512GB UFS 3.1
|
Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, 512GB UFS 3.1
|
Software
|
OxygenOS 15 (Android 15)
|
HyperOS 2.0 (Android 15)
|
Software Support
|
4 years OS, 4 years security updates
|
4 years OS, 6 years security updates
Verdict
A bit more futureproof is Poco F7 5G with the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and greater security support.
OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Camera capabilities
|
Feature
|
OnePlus Nord 5
|
Poco F7 5G
|
Rear Camera
|
50MP Sony LYT-700 (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide
|
50MP Sony IMX882 + 8MP ultrawide
|
Front Camera
|
50MP Samsung JN5
|
20MP
|
Video
|
4K, EIS/OIS
|
4K, EIS/OIS
Verdict
OnePlus Nord 5 is the clear winner for selfie lovers and content creators, thanks to its high-resolution 50MP front camera.
OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Battery and charging
|
Feature
|
OnePlus Nord 5
|
Poco F7 5G
|
Battery
|
6,800mAh
|
7,550mAh
|
Fast Charging
|
80W SuperVOOC
|
90W fast charging
|
Reverse Charging
|
Not specified
|
22.5W
|
Cooling
|
Standard VC cooling
|
3D IceLoop cooling, AI-based thermal
Verdict
Poco F7 5G dominates with a larger battery, faster charging, and advanced cooling—ideal for power users and gamers.
OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Connectivity and extra features
|
Feature
|
OnePlus Nord 5
|
Poco F7 5G
|
5G, NFC, GPS, USB-C
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6
|
Wi-Fi 7
|
Bluetooth
|
5.4
|
6.0
|
IR Blaster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Programmable Key
|
Yes (Plus Key)
|
No
Verdict
Poco F7 5G leads with next-gen wireless connectivity, but the OnePlus Nord 5 offers more customisation with an IR blaster and programmable key.
OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Price and variants
|
Model
|
Base Variant (Price)
|
Higher Variants (Price)
|
Colours
|
OnePlus Nord 5
|
8GB+128GB: Rs31,999
|
12GB+256GB: Rs34,999
12GB+512GB: Rs37,999
|
Dry Ice
OnePlus Nord 5 is available in three configurations:
-
8GB + 128GB: Rs.31,999
-
12GB + 256GB: Rs.34,999
-
12GB + 512GB: Rs.37,999
Colour options: Dry Ice, Marble Sands, Phantom Grey
Poco F7 5G comes in:
-
12GB + 256GB: Rs.31,999
-
12GB + 512GB: Rs.33,999
Colour options: Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, Phantom Black
Verdict
Poco F7 5G undercuts OnePlus on higher storage variants, offering more value for storage-hungry users.
OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: AI features and software experience
The two phones combine AI capabilities in the field of photography, battery usage, and interfaces. Both models also offer better AI and gaming capabilities due to newer chipset and cooling technology of Poco F7 5G and hardware shortcuts and clean, snappy OxygenOS experience of the OnePlus Nord 5.
Final Verdict: Which should you buy, OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G?
-
Select a OnePlus Nord 5 in case you appreciate a greater refresh rate screen, better selfie camera, and customisable hardware characteristics such as the Plus Key or IR blaster. It is an excellent choice for content makers and people who desire the smooth and polished interface.
-
Poco F7 5G is a better choice to have the latest chipset, bright and more durable display, larger battery, faster charging and extended security update. It is a beast machine when it comes to high-end use, it is gamer-friendly and is the perfect machine for people who desire the best possible specs with a future outlook in the category.
Conclusion
OnePlus Nord 5 and the Poco F7 5G are both excellent picks under the sub-40 000 category delivering impressive performance, design, art features, and more. The decision will be yours to make based on whether you focus on the customisation of the camera and interface (Nord 5) or on raw performance, battery capacity, and screen sturdiness (Poco F7 5G). Regardless, India's mid-range smart phone market has never been so exciting.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.