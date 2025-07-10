OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Are you confused?

Chinese smartphone companies have a tough challenge in the mid-range market of India with the entry of the OnePlus Nord 5 (release date July 8, 2025) as well as the Poco F7 5G (release date June 2025). The two phones are also marketing flagship-like performance, top-of-the-line design, and artificial intelligence capabilities at a price that users are willing to pay up to 40,000 rupees. Small mid-range smartphones in India are more competitive than ever, with the successive launching in July 2025 of the OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G. They are loaded up with premium features, AI-centered experiences and competitive prices to become the best phone choices to the highest level given that they are not on the same level as flagships in terms of price. This is a close look of both these phones in terms of price, display, processor, camera, battery, connectivity and its special functions.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Display and design

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 Poco F7 5G Display Size 6.83-inch AMOLED 6.83-inch AMOLED Refresh Rate 144Hz 120Hz Peak Brightness 1,800 nits 3,200 nits Resolution FHD+ 1.5K Design Lighter (211g), IP65 rating Rugged, metal frame, glass back, IP66/68/69 Protection Gorilla Glass 7i Gorilla Glass 7i

Verdict

The Poco F7 5G has a brighter longer-life display that is more durable, and water and dust resistant compared to the Nord 5, with a higher refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Performance and software

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 Poco F7 5G Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM/Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, 512GB UFS 3.1 Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, 512GB UFS 3.1 Software OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) HyperOS 2.0 (Android 15) Software Support 4 years OS, 4 years security updates 4 years OS, 6 years security updates

Verdict

A bit more futureproof is Poco F7 5G with the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and greater security support.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Camera capabilities

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 Poco F7 5G Rear Camera 50MP Sony LYT-700 (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide 50MP Sony IMX882 + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 50MP Samsung JN5 20MP Video 4K, EIS/OIS 4K, EIS/OIS

Verdict

OnePlus Nord 5 is the clear winner for selfie lovers and content creators, thanks to its high-resolution 50MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Battery and charging

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 Poco F7 5G Battery 6,800mAh 7,550mAh Fast Charging 80W SuperVOOC 90W fast charging Reverse Charging Not specified 22.5W Cooling Standard VC cooling 3D IceLoop cooling, AI-based thermal

Verdict

Poco F7 5G dominates with a larger battery, faster charging, and advanced cooling—ideal for power users and gamers.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Connectivity and extra features

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 Poco F7 5G 5G, NFC, GPS, USB-C Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.4 6.0 IR Blaster Yes No Programmable Key Yes (Plus Key) No

Verdict

Poco F7 5G leads with next-gen wireless connectivity, but the OnePlus Nord 5 offers more customisation with an IR blaster and programmable key.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Price and variants

Model Base Variant (Price) Higher Variants (Price) Colours OnePlus Nord 5 8GB+128GB: Rs31,999 12GB+256GB: Rs34,999 12GB+512GB: Rs37,999 Dry Ice

OnePlus Nord 5 is available in three configurations:

8GB + 128GB: Rs.31,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs.34,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs.37,999

Colour options: Dry Ice, Marble Sands, Phantom Grey

Poco F7 5G comes in:

12GB + 256GB: Rs.31,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs.33,999

Colour options: Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, Phantom Black

Verdict

Poco F7 5G undercuts OnePlus on higher storage variants, offering more value for storage-hungry users.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: AI features and software experience

The two phones combine AI capabilities in the field of photography, battery usage, and interfaces. Both models also offer better AI and gaming capabilities due to newer chipset and cooling technology of Poco F7 5G and hardware shortcuts and clean, snappy OxygenOS experience of the OnePlus Nord 5.

Final Verdict: Which should you buy, OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G?

Select a OnePlus Nord 5 in case you appreciate a greater refresh rate screen, better selfie camera, and customisable hardware characteristics such as the Plus Key or IR blaster. It is an excellent choice for content makers and people who desire the smooth and polished interface.

Poco F7 5G is a better choice to have the latest chipset, bright and more durable display, larger battery, faster charging and extended security update. It is a beast machine when it comes to high-end use, it is gamer-friendly and is the perfect machine for people who desire the best possible specs with a future outlook in the category.

Conclusion

OnePlus Nord 5 and the Poco F7 5G are both excellent picks under the sub-40 000 category delivering impressive performance, design, art features, and more. The decision will be yours to make based on whether you focus on the customisation of the camera and interface (Nord 5) or on raw performance, battery capacity, and screen sturdiness (Poco F7 5G). Regardless, India's mid-range smart phone market has never been so exciting.



