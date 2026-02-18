Oppo K14x 5G goes on sale via Flipkart with launch offers

The Oppo K14x 5G has been launched in India as a new budget 5G phone, focusing on long battery life, smooth display and everyday reliability. Oppo has also launched the Oppo K14x 5G, a low-end smartphone in India which targets the long battery life, the ability to display smooth, and day-to-day dependability. It can be now bought through Flipkart and the online store of Oppo, which can make it a convenient choice of users willing to buy a 5G phone that is concentrated on value.

Oppo K14x 5G price in India

The Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs14,999 for the 4GB model and Rs16,999 for the 6GB variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB variants of Oppo K14x 5G have a price of Rs14,999 and Rs16,999 in India respectively. It comes in two colour choices of Icy Blue and Prism Violet with a plain modernistic design. Both variants are available on select bank offers to offer buyers an immediate discount of Rs1,500, which will reduce the effective prices to Rs13,499 and Rs15,499 respectively, with a three-month no-cost EMI option also available. The smartphone is available via Flipkart and the Oppo online store, making Oppo K14x 5G Flipkart availability official from day one.

Oppo K14x 5G specifications: Display, design, and durability

The Oppo K14x 5G specifications include a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125 nits peak brightness. The Oppo K14x 5G has a display with 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, with a 120Hz refresh rate and peaking at 1125 nits of peak brightness. Such a combination must ensure a smooth scrolling and acceptable outdoor viewing of social media, videos and gaming. Also included is the IP64 rating on the phone, which gives the phone resistance to dust and slight rainfall which otherwise does not have much durability at this level in the phone market.

Oppo K14x 5G performance, battery, and connectivity

The highlight of the phone is the Oppo K14x 5G battery, which packs a massive 6,500mAh capacity with 45W fast charging support.” The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with UFS storage under the hood, which is optimised to provide efficient 5G connectivity and daily usage performance. It operates the ColorOS 15 on the Android 15 platform and has system optimisation and long-term fluency software to maintain the UI smooth throughout. One of the most important things is the 6,500mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging and can be charged in a reverse way, and Oppo states that the battery still has a capacity of more than 80 percent in case of 1,800 charge cycles. Another feature that maximises the stability of networks is the AI LinkBoost 3.0 which helps to preserve stronger signals and reduce latency in difficult environments.

Cameras and AI features

In the case of photography, the Oppo K14x 5G has a dual rear camera consisting of a main sensor that has a 50MP resolution and a depth sensor with a 2MP resolution. The camera application is filled with AI-driven functionalities, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot, AI Portrait Retouching, and Dual-View Video, which improvements and add-ons to both the non-photography and creative shooting process. On the software side, there are also AI features in ColorOS 15 such as Smart Image Matting and Google Gemini integration, which will not be limited to the camera alone but rather extend to AI features. With AI tools like AI Eraser and AI Unblur, the Oppo K14x 5G features aim to deliver more value than most phones in this price segment.

After sales support

The current service network, which comes with a 30-day warranty of non-human damaged phones, supports Oppo in promoting the K14x 5G in the Indian market, as it will give the first time users of this segment confidence in the product. Altogether, the Oppo K14x 5G can compete with a strong position within the Rs15,000-Rs17,000 range to provide users with battery life, hassle-free display, and AI features on a new 5G platform. In the Rs15,000–Rs17,000 segment, the Oppo K14x 5G stands out as a practical choice for users looking for an Oppo 5G phone under 15000 with strong battery life.



