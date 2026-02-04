Oppo K14x 5G India launch confirmed for February 10 with bigger battery and budget 5G focus

Oppo K14x 5G is set to launch in India on February 10, offering a large 6,500mAh battery, 5G connectivity and budget-friendly performance. This device will be a successor of the Oppo K13x 5G that was launched last year and it will have drastic improvements in the battery capacity and the performance. The Oppo K14x launch in India is scheduled for February 10, 2026, targeting budget buyers looking for long battery life and 5G support.

Battery and fast charging

The Oppo K14x battery measures 6,500mAh and supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging for all-day use. The Oppo K14x has an outstanding battery capacity of 6,500mAh, which is a huge improvement over the 6,000mAh of the K13x. With its Oppo K14x 6500mAh battery, the phone promises up to 17.6 hours of video playback and extended navigation usage. The purpose of this bigger battery is to perform heavy and all-day work with not so often changes in charges. Based on the assertions of Oppo, users will have a maximum of 17.6 hours of YouTube video, 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation, and about 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on one charge. The device will also be able to fast-charge at 45W SuperVOOC, which will make sure that when necessary, it can be charged.

Oppo K14x specifications: Display and design

The Oppo K14x specifications include a 6.75-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Oppo K14x will have a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz smooth scrolling and gaming performance. The monitor can go as bright as 1,125 nits of peak brightness which is easily readable even in broad daylight. The phone has an Outdoor Mode 2.0 that has enhanced thermal performance which ensures that its performance is steady during prolonged use of the phone.

In its design the K14x is based on the traditional K series design with its flat edges, pill shaped camera module on the back of the camera, and a flat back panel. The device will also have an IP64 rating, which will be resistant against dust and splashes of water to ensure daily durability.

Performance and software

The Oppo K14x MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset is designed to deliver smooth performance for daily tasks and 5G connectivity. The Oppo K14x will have the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset in the hood, which guarantees stable performance suitable to perform most of the daily activities such as social media browsing, streaming, and multitasking. The Oppo K14x Android 15-based ColorOS 15 will offer long-term smoothness with Oppo’s 48-month fluency certification. The phone will ship on ColorOS 15 that is built on Android 15 and will introduce the latest software optimizations and features by Oppo. It is important to note that Oppo guarantees 48-month fluency coverage, which is supposed to provide them with the same performance after four years of use.

Oppo K14x camera features

Oppo K14x camera features include a 50MP main sensor with AI tools like AI Eraser, AI Unblur and AI Reflection Remover. On the back side, a primary camera with 50 megapixels is used which is accompanied by AI imaging capabilities such as AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot and AI Unblur. Such smart products must support everyday photography and assist users to take better and more refined shots.

Price

The Oppo K14x Flipkart listing will go live after launch, alongside availability on Oppo’s official website and offline stores. According to industry estimates, the Oppo K14x price in India is expected to be around Rs 15,000, placing it in the affordable 5G segment.

According to industry estimates, the Oppo K14x price in India is expected to be around Rs 15,000, placing it in the affordable 5G segment. Official pricing has not been announced yet, but industry sources believe the device will be competitively priced at around Rs. 15,000, making it an interesting option in the high-value, low-price 5G smartphone market.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.