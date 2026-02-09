Oppo K14x 5G launching in India on February 10 with bigger battery and faster performance

The Oppo K14x 5G launch in India is set for February 10 at 12 PM IST, positioning the phone as a new contender in the budget 5G segment. On February 10, at 12 PM IST, Oppo will roll out the Oppo K14x 5G in India, and this device will be the successor of the K13x 5G that was launched last year. The Oppo K14x successor to K13x brings durability upgrades, a larger battery and improved performance at a higher starting price. The company has been showcasing some of its main features including its durability, performance and battery life in the competitive sub-Rs20, 000 segment market.

Advertisment

Oppo K14x official launch details

The event will probably be an online one that will be aired on the social media of Oppo and on YouTube, but a certain physical unveiling is yet to be clarified. The K14x, the successor to the K13x 5G (launched June 2025 with a starting price of Rs11,999) offers much more upgrades but at aggressive prices with pricing around Rs15,000.

After sales support will be offered by Oppo India e-store and Flipkart, after the retailing approach of its predecessor.

Oppo K14x 5G: Design and durability focus

The Oppo K14x 5G display features a 6.75-inch HD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits peak brightness. Oppo focuses on flagship-level design of IP64 dust and water resistance, which is equal to the ruggedness of K13x. In teasers, there are flat edges, a flat rear panel, and a pill-shaped dual camera with LED flash, which is vertical. The lower back is decorated with a very distinct pattern of geometrical shape, and on the spine on the right are the power and volume controls.

Advertisment

Two colour choices are verified: smooth silver and vivid dark purple, and it should meet the needs of various styles.

Display and performance upgrades

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, aimed at smoother multitasking and faster app loading in daily use. The K14x 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits peak brightness to scroll smoothly and be seen well outdoors. Outdoor Mode 2.0 and advanced thermal control makes sure that the performance is stable in the case of long use.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the device and promises 3x faster read/write speeds compared to the segment competitors to launch apps much faster and operate multiple apps simultaneously. It comes standard with Android 15 based ColorOS 15 that has 1.71x superior app stability than the K13x and 48 months of Fluency Protection. Artificial intelligence-based gaming enhances and AI LinkBoost 3.0 connectivity completes the software experience.

Advertisment

Oppo K14x 5G camera, battery, and pricing expectations

A major highlight is the Oppo K14x 5G battery, which packs a 6,500mAh capacity with 45W fast charging support. Photography is powered by a 50MP dual rear camera design with AI imaging improvements that are based on the 50MP+f/1.8 primary sensor on the K13x. The main aspect of the headline is a large 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, allowing between 17.6 hours of YouTube, 16.1 hours of Google Maps, and 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calls.

The expected Oppo K14x 5G price in India will start around Rs15,000 for the base variant. The phone will be available via the Oppo India e-store and Oppo K14x Flipkart availability is also confirmed after launch. With its big battery, durable build and fast display, the Oppo K14x 5G targets users looking for an affordable and reliable 5G smartphone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.