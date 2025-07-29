Oppo Reno 14FS 5G rumours: Launch timeline, specs, price & features revealed

Advertisment

The mid-range smartphone market is heating up, and the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is at the center of attention thanks to new leaks highlighting its performance, display, and camera features. Marketed as an advanced version of the Reno 14F 5G, the Reno 14FS 5G is stirring up excitement among technology enthusiasts, content creators, and casual consumers eager to have the most value for their money experience as far as 5G mobile phone devices go in 2025. Read further to know about the launch timeline, specs, price & features of the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Launch date and colours

According to recent reports, the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is set to debut in late July or early August 2025. The smartphone will be available in Luminous Green and Opal Blue colour variants with fresh style choices that users who admire a good-looking phone besides a powerful machine can consider.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Display, design, and build quality

The Oppo Reno 14FS 5G boasts a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering immersive visuals for gaming and streaming. The screen has a hole-punch at the center with a 32MP selfie camera, which is ideal in video calls and social media posts.

The novelty is also of modern appearance and lightweight being only 7.7mm thick, weighing only 181g which is a very good compromise between comfort and the size of the screen. It has the IP69 rating meaning that it is very dust and water proof, a feature that is gaining popularity in smartphones at this price bracket.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Performance and storage

The next 5G phone should be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC that will produce effective multitasking, gaming, and 5G performance. Alongside 12GB RAM and massive 512GB storage, the Reno 14FS 5G is the right choice for those users, who require powerful speed and spacious memory, either in their work or leisure.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Camera features

The photographers and content creators will love the triple rear camera system focusing on the 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor to take sharp and detailed photographs. The assisting 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro round off a package that will provide options in shooting styles. Smart photography, as well as on-device editing and search, have also been introduced due to advanced AI photo and video features, Google Circle to Search, and Gemini integration of AI assistants which are previously limited to top-of-the-line models. It is a best midrange camera phone.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Massive battery and fast charging

The strong battery capacity of 6,000mAh that the Reno 14FS 5G comes with is sure to impress with its durable usage, lasting at least a day or more with one charging. It is expected to offer 45W fast charging that implies less connected time and more using your device. This qualifies it as among the best choices of people who value longevity in a 5G phone.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Software experience

The device shall be shipped with the ColorOS 15.0.2 that will run on Android 15 facilitating new security, performance, and personalisation features to the users. The experience is completed as there are enhanced AI features and user-friendly optimisations.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Expected price

Leaked sources indicate the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G price in Europe will be around EUR 450 (roughly Rs.45,700 in India). Pricing information of the Indian market can be slightly different, initially but set in the upper mid-range segment which will make it competitive.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G: Leaked specs sheet

Specification Details Display 6.57" AMOLED, 120Hz refresh, hole-punch, 32MP selfie Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC RAM / Storage 12GB RAM, 512GB storage Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX882 (main) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Battery 6,000mAh, 45W fast charging Operating System ColorOS 15.0.2 (Android 15) Build & Design 7.7mm thickness, 181g, IP69 water/dust resistance Colours Luminous Green, Opal Blue AI & Smart Features Gemini AI, AI camera features, Circle to Search Expected Price EUR 450 (Rs45,700 in India)

Verdict: A new mid-range 5G contender

With a blend of sleek design, robust hardware, top-tier cameras, and intelligent software, the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is shaping up to be one of the most compelling 5G smartphones for content creators and power users. In case you are contemplating purchasing a phone with premium specifications, i.e. massive battery life, camera, and expandable AI performance at a reasonable price, you will want to track the release of the Reno 14FS 5G, which is set to arrive in August. This can be the mid-year 2025 international breakthrough, in the 5G cell phone marketplace.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.