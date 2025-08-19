Made By Google Event Live in India: Biggest Pixel 10 Series upgrade and the Pixelsnap

The Made By Google Event Live in India is set to be the tech highlight of the season. We are all waiting for this event eagerly and the countdown has begun. Google is all set to debut its much-anticipated Google Pixel 10 series and the hardware upgrades and accessories. Scheduled for August 20 at 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST), this event marks Google's boldest leap yet, moving from the familiar Qi2 wireless charging standard to their entirely new Pixelsnap technology, which promises to redefine how Pixel phones connect and power up. To live stream the event, tune in to the official YouTube channel of Google and the Made By Google event page streaming live to Indian viewers during prime-time. Read further to know about the Made By Google Event Live in India and the much awaited Google Pixel 10 series and the Pixelsnap.

Google Pixel 10 Series Specifications: Tensor G5, triple cameras, smarter displays

The Google Pixel 10 series includes four major devices—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the debuting Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All models are expected to be powered by the 3nm Google Tensor G5 processor, optimized for performance and efficiency. All the devices will be Android 16 out of the pack and have super-smooth 120Hz FHD +. The vanilla Pixel 10 will lastly have a triple rear camera with a periscope telephoto lens whereas the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL go above and beyond with triple-camera systems incorporating 50MP and 48MP sensors to take professional photographic shots. Fold is equipped with a unique set of lenses, which are tailored to be versatile to a foldable format.

Pixelsnap: Google’s MagSafe rival arrives

Perhaps the most disruptive announcement at the Made By Google Event Live in India is Pixelsnap. Leaks reveal that this magnetic charging system will be built natively into the Pixel 10 devices and cases, a direct challenge to Apple's MagSafe. The Pixelsnap charger not only promises faster and easier wireless charging for all Pixel 10 phones, but could change how Pixel owners use accessories across the ecosystem. Google has found its upgrade and can position Pixelsnap as the new standard in the Android hardware line with Qi2 compatibility and powerful magnetic holding feature.

Google Pixel 10 Series: Specifications

Model Processor Display (Refresh Rate) Rear Camera Setup OS Unique Features Pixel 10 Tensor G5, 3nm FHD+ 120Hz Triple (periscope lens) Android 16 First Pixel with periscope lens Pixel 10 Pro Tensor G5, 3nm FHD+ 120Hz 50MP + 48MP + 12MP Android 16 Pro camera AI upgrades Pixel 10 Pro XL Tensor G5, 3nm FHD+ 120Hz, larger 50MP + 48MP + 12MP Android 16 XL battery/display Pixel 10 Pro Fold Tensor G5, 3nm FHD+ 120Hz, foldable 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.5MP Android 16 Fold design, versatile cameras Common Features Qi2 + Pixelsnap, up to 5,200mAh battery, Gorilla Glass Victus, premium build

How to watch Made By Google Event live in India

You must set a reminder for 10:30 PM IST on August 20 to enjoy the Made By Google Event Live in India. This event is much awaited by all tech enthusiasts. An ad-free live stream will be available at the official YouTube channel of Google or at Made By Google event site. Indian audiences can get first looks at the Pixel 10 series, Pixelsnap charger, Watch 2, and Pixel Buds 2a, as Google takes its next big step in innovation.

Made by Google Event Live in India 2021 is not all about new devices but also the largest change in hardware in the history of Google as well as the launch of Pixelsnap which is about to become the heart of future Pixel and Android. Don’t miss this landmark in smartphone and accessory design.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.