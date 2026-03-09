Poco C85x 5G_ A Flipkart exclusive budget 5G phone under Rs15000

The Poco C85x 5G India launch is scheduled for March 10, introducing a new budget 5G smartphone aimed at first-time buyers and students. Poco will introduce the Poco C85x 5G in India on March 10, and this is a 5G phone of the successful C-series with a low price. After the Poco C85 5G is released in December 2025, its successor has a Flipkart microsite showing its design in advance of the announcement. Sales will occur through Flipkart making it a value-based and entry-level rival. The Poco C85x 5G Flipkart sale is expected to begin shortly after the launch, with the smartphone listed on a dedicated Flipkart microsite. With competitive pricing and strong battery life, the device is expected to strengthen Poco’s position in the budget 5G phone segment in India.

Poco C85x dual-tone design signals premium budget look

As part of the Poco C-series smartphone lineup, the device focuses on affordability while still delivering essential features like 5G connectivity. The Flipkart teaser features a two-tone back panel with the Poco brand name on the bottom-left side that comes in at least a vivid gold colourway. It has an LED flash and there is a pill-shaped island in which is located a dual rear camera unit. The ergonomics seem familiar with the appearance of the power button and volume controls on the right side. This is a new aesthetic that will make the C-series stand out of the cheap plastics and provide some aesthetic appeal that is out of its price range.

Successor to Poco C85 5G's proven formula

Early leaks suggest the Poco C85x 5G price in India could fall between Rs12,999 and Rs14,999. The C85x 5G, an improvement on the already existing Poco C85 5G, is expected to be available in similar prices of Rs 12,499 (4GB +128GB) in additional colours, including Mystic Purple, Power Black, and Spring Green. The initial one had a 6.9-inch flat HD+ screen (720x1,600, 120Hz refresh, 810 nits brightness) which was bright enough to watch videos and play simple games. The IP64 dust/splash-resistant is at par with daily accidents, and the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 is able to provide a smooth performance with social media, streaming, and light multitasking.

Poco C85x 5G expected specs: Battery focus takes center stage

The phone is likely to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, making it a capable Dimensity 6300 smartphone for everyday performance. The marketing of Poco contains a heavy suggestion of a huge battery: probably as much or more than the 6,000mAh battery of the C85 5G, with 33W fast charging. The Poco C85x camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor along with a secondary lens for basic photography needs. 50MP primary (f/1.8) + secondary shooter and the ability to take selfies. The Dimensity 6300 (and minor improvement) guarantees a solid 5G connection, UFS 2.2 memory (128GB+), and an expansion of the ram (through virtual channels). The Poco C85x battery could exceed 6,000mAh capacity, offering long usage times for streaming, gaming, and daily tasks.

The other features expected are side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, and Android 15/16 with clean interface offered by the MIUI. IP64 rating is a feature that provides spill protection.

Poco C85x 5G: Positioning in India's budget 5G war

The C85x 5G is priced at an expected price of Rs 12999-Rs14999 to cover first-time 5G, student, and secondary phone users. It must be compared with Redmi 14C 5G, Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, and Realme C65 5G as the large battery life, moderate display refresh rates and consistent daily performance are the features that compete against the glamorous numbers.

With these specifications, the smartphone could become a strong contender in the budget 5G phone India market. The C85x 5G comes as Poco reinvests in low-end 5G leadership. Since Flipkart exclusivity and launch-day deals are probable, it would offer easily available 5G without any tradeoffs, which will be ideal in the price-sensitive India market. Formal specifications and pricing are dropped March 10. The Poco C85x 5G India launch reflects the growing demand for affordable 5G smartphones among first-time users and students.

