Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro_ Poco phones launched at mid range prices

The Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro have been officially released by Poco worldwide, which is a major step towards entering the high-performance smartphone market. These devices operate under the newest chipsets of Qualcomm the F8 Ultra utilises the most advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the F8 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Both phones operate the most recent HyperOS 3 built on Android 16, which provides high-quality software at a flagship level of hardware. These phones break the traditional flagship pricing models with Bose-tuned stereo speakers and aggressive foreign pricing.

Poco F8 Ultra: Flagship features

The Poco F8 Ultra is the most ambitious product ever offered by Poco. It features a gorgeous 6.9-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a remarkable peak brightness of 3,500 nits, and with native Dolby vision capability, allowing consumers to consume cinematic content on the screen. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset will provide the highest level of performance in gaming, multitasking, and heavy work.

Battery life is managed by a capacity of 6,500mAh, 100W fast wired and 50W wireless charging which provides the user with flexibility as to fast charging of the battery. It has a rear camera system that has three 50 megapixel sensors, a wide-angle lens, a super potent 5x periscope telephoto with an ultrawide lens with a front camera that has 32 megapixels. The phone is available in black and denim blue, and is available with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It begins at Rs64580 for 12GB/256GB and Rs70465 for 16GB/512GB, which is much lower than the flagships of its type.

Poco F8 Pro: The balanced mid-flagship option

The Poco F8 Pro is a traditionalist in terms of features and still has the flagship features. It has a 1080p+ OLED screen that is 6.59-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is smaller and less resolution than the Ultra, but vivid and responsive. The Snapdragon 8 Elite (non-Gen 5) is, nevertheless, a very good performance, albeit being a little less powerful than its Ultra counterpart.

The 100W wired fast charging supported by the 6,210mAh battery enables the Ultra to be as fast as the Ultra, but with a lower capacity. Its camera arrangement consists of a 50-megapixel wide, 50 megapixel 2.5x tele, and 8 megapixel ultrawide, and additionally, has a 20 megapixel front camera. The F8 Pro is available in black, blue and titanium silver with a memory of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Starting at Rs46,940 for 12GB/256GB and Rs52,825 for 12GB/512GB, it offers exceptional value for mid-range flagships.

Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro: Software, longevity, and audio experience

Both products are powered by HyperOS 3 and Android 16 and provide a sophisticated and rich experience with Xiaomi optimisations. Poco offers major OS updates and security updates of 4 and 6 years respectively, which ensure long-term software and security. The two phones both have stereo speakers that have Bose tuning to offer them an immersive experience in listening to music, playing games and also listening to media- a quality normally attributed to high-end phones.

Other similarities are the in-display fingerprint scanners and the 5G all-encompassing feature that makes them both future ready.

Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro: Which should you choose?

The Poco F8 Ultra will be positioned in the premium segment as it is suitable to users who are interested in maximum performance, the brightest display, and the most advanced camera setup. The Poco F8 Pro is aimed at people who desire flagship features but are not willing to pay the premium and are willing to compromise a few specifications, which they believe are slightly lower.

Both products defy the pricing norms in the industry, offering Snapdragon 8 Elite performance at lower prices than would be expected of a global flagship, a risky decision that might redefine the market's expectations of flagship pricing.

Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.