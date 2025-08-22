Realme 10000mAh battery phone: May have record-breaking charging speeds

Realme is promising to disrupt the phone industry once again teasing that it would launch a new smartphone with a 10000MAh battery or possibly bigger. This is not the first action after the company announced the Realme GT concept phone with a 10000mAh battery and an eye-popping 320W fast charging feature earlier and after the China release of the upcoming Realme GT 7 series, which has also achieved high battery capacity, with a 7,200mAh battery. Besides the biggest battery ever fitted in a mainstream smartphone, the new Realme phone will also offer next-generation wired charging technology capable of charging it up in no time.

Realme 10000mAh battery phone: A new era in mobile power

In a series of posts on X, Realme gave a few clues about its upcoming phone, oddly calling it out as having a 1x000mAh battery. This may imply that the phone will be made out of a battery with a capacity of 10, 000mAh and beyond, even larger capacity batteries than those launched at CES this year. With battery innovation, Realme is on its path of becoming the leader in battery life and charging times, which will be needed by users, who will continue to require high-performance devices to consume media and complete their tasks, as well as remain in a continuous connection mode.

Next-Gen fast charging: 320W SuperSonic technology

Realme has not yet revealed the specifications of the new phone in detail but is said to support its 320W SuperSonic Charge technology that will charge the device with a large battery to 100 percent in only 4 minutes and 30 seconds. Using this technology, costs users could charge to 26 percent in one minute, and at 50 percent in a two-minute charge virtually eliminating downtime and making ultra-fast charging a feature. Realme demonstrated this technology in August last year and has since been gradually optimising battery architecture and safety alongside speed.

Realme GT: Concept and battery innovation

The earlier ideas such as the Realme GT phone offered remarkable performance including a 10,000mAh battery capacity, 320W fast charging, a thickness of below 8.5 mm, together with a semi-transparent back. The cutting edge design approach in Realme products is its proprietary Mini Diamond internal layout and battery engineering that helps to squeeze these oversized batteries into slim, flame-like phones that are not heavy.

Realme GT 7: Largest battery so far

The largest battery that has been used in Realme smartphones so far can be highlighted in the China-only Realme GT 7 with a 7,200mAh cell and 100W fast-charging. The Indian variant comes further with a slightly smaller battery 7,000 mAh that supports faster 120W charging compared to the rest but still below the 2022 new benchmark of 10,000 mAh battery.

What to expect from a Realme 10000mAh battery phone?

The recently announced smartphone, which has not got its name yet by Realme, will change the standards in terms of battery power both in India and on a global scale. The users can anticipate that they can have multi-day endurance, ultra-fast charging, and power management built into one package. Specific information such as the name of the device, its battery size, charging capabilities, and more features will be revealed closer to the release which is just August 27.

The current innovation at Realme could transform the way people perceive the use of their smartphones as it promises to give rare peace of mind even to the busiest users by setting new battery life and fast charging speed records in a mainstream phone.



