Realme Narzo 90 vs Narzo 90x: Which one would you pick?

Realme is still shaking the mid-range smartphone industry with the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x, both of which were announced on 16 December 2025. In case you are also intending on buying the new Realme smartphone the Realme Narzo 90 series that was recently launched by the company, then it comprises the Realme Narzo 90 and Realme Narzo 90x smartphones. However, in case you are not convinced with the two phones, then know about both smartphone specifications and compare the two phones in terms of their camera configuration, performance, battery, charging, display, and so on. Here is a comparison of the Realme Narzo 90 vs Narzo 90x.

Design and build quality

Realme Narzo 90 is smoother and weighs 181g and with a thickness of 7.79mm. Comparatively, Narzo 90x is 8.28mm thick with a weight of 212g and has a larger display hence it is a bit bulky.

Narzo 90 Colours: Victory Gold, Carbon Black.

Narzo 90x Colours: flash blue, nitro blue.

The other difference is durability. Narzo 90 has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 certification that offers its full protection against dust and water. The Narzo 90x is more modest in terms of the IP65 rating, although it still resists.

Narzo 90 wins the race in case you are concerned with portability and ruggedness.

Display: AMOLED vs high refresh rate LCD

The difference between the two phones offered by Realme lies in the displays. The Narzo 90 has a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen (1080x2372 pixels, 120Hz) that has a DT Star D+ glass cover and reaches to 1400 nits. This display also has superior color specifications like 100 percent DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and eye care, which makes it ideal to media and streaming lovers.

In contrast, Narzo 90x is supplied with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display (720x1570 pixels) with 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of brightness- an excellent option that gamers consider minimal depth but high fluidity.

Verdict:

To have colourful and sharper colors: Narzo 90.

In case of easier graphics and gaming: Narzo 90x.

Performance and software

The Narzo 90 has slightly higher clock speeds than the Narzo 90x because the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max (2.4GHz octa-core) with the Mali G57 MC2 graphics, unlike the Narzo 90x that uses the Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The two phones have 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable by a hybrid slot, up to 1TB on Narzo 90 and 2TB on Narzo 90x).

Software wise the Narzo 90 is based on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 and Narzo 90x leaps ahead to Android 16. Both come up with three year of OS updates and four years of security patches which makes them good in the long run.

Narzo 90 has the advantage of raw clock speed, but Narzo 90x has a slight advantage of newer software support.

Camera comparison

The Realme Narzo 90 leads in the camera department with Sony IMX852 50MP primary (f/1.8) and 2MP depth lens paired with a 50MP selfie camera, which is perfect with content creators and vloggers.

The Narzo 90x has a 50MP rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor, but the front camera is 8MP which is not as impressive as the ones in other Smartphones.

Both have a rich amount of camera features, but the Narzo 90 has some more features of advanced shooting, such as Underwater mode, Dual-view video, and Cinematic portrait.

Narzo 90 has a clear advantage in terms of the quality of front and rear cameras and the variety of ways to shoot.

Battery life and charging

The smartphones both have large 7,000mAh batteries which are charged via 60W fast. They also promote reverse charging and bypass charging whilst on the charger.

Although they have the same capacity, the Narzo 90x with LCD could have a bit more endurance as it has a lower-resolution display.

They both are excellent devices when it comes to heavy usage, with the battery life being slightly in favor of the Narzo 90x.

Extra features and connectivity

Both devices include:

5G support with identical bands (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n41/n77/n78)

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band), and USB-C 2.0

Dual SIM with hybrid slots

Nevertheless, the Narzo 90 has additional sensors such as color temperature sensor, infrared remote, and in-display fingerprint scanner, Narzo 90x, however, has an in-screen fingerprint scanner and the same on the side of the device.

Narzo 90 has better quality sensor and biometrics.

Verdict: Which Realme Narzo is better?

The Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x are both excellent at their anticipated prices. The Narzo 90 will appeal to you in case of a good display quality, high quality camera usage, and the functions of water resistance. However, in case your priorities are higher refreshing rates, gaming, and the more recent software, Narzo 90x may be more appropriate.

In short:

Select Realme Narzo 90 in terms of style, endurance, and photography.

Select Realme Narzo 90x to tune the performance and have a gaming experience based on the refresh rate.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.