Redmi’s upcoming smartphone: What we know from the FCC listing

The Redmi sub-brand from Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce a new smartphone which might include the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system. A spot on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database suggests key specifications and indicates that we may hear about it soon. Read further to know all about Redmi's upcoming smartphone.

Redmi’s upcoming smartphone: FCC listing confirms features

A Redmi phone model, called 25062RN2DL, is listed in the FCC and proved to have support for 5G. These features are supported: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and dual-SIM, providing various ways for users to stay connected. When you get the phone, it will already have Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, as it is one of the first Redmi devices to offer this software.

RAM and Storage Options

According to the documentation, the Redmi smartphone will be available in three RAM and storage configurations:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

These options make the device a flexible choice for buyers seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

Redmi’s upcoming smartphone: Hardware and connectivity

The FCC listing highlights several hardware features:

5G, VoLTE, WCDMA, GSM support for wide network compatibility

Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless internet

Bluetooth 5.2 for efficient device pairing

NFC for contactless payments and quick data transfers

Dual-SIM support for users who need multiple numbers on one device

Besides, the phone comes with proximity sensors and a SAR-compatible power manager which make using the hotspot and keeping the device close safer for users.

Software: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

All new Redmi phones will run Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 which ensures users get the latest software innovations and optimisations from Xiaomi at a more affordable price. This fits Xiaomi’s plan to provide users a better and consistent experience everywhere they interact across its devices.

Market position and launch

It is designed to serve those people who are looking for recent features at a price that is not too high. Although the model name hints at a June release, Xiaomi has not given a definitive date.

Recently at the FCC, another questionable Redmi device showed up with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, 33W charging and without 5G, hinting at a standard model. Due to its modern connectivity, the 5G-enabled device should attract more people.

Conclusion

Looking at the FCC listings, it appears that the new Redmi device will have modern features like 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and HyperOS 2.0 and will come in different choices of memory. Because of its emphasis on signal, safety and up-to-date programs, this phone may do well in the mid-range category. Details that emerge later may show that Redmi’s next phone focuses on a good range of features at a reasonable price.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.