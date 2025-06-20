Samsung Galaxy A35 5G big price drop: Here’s how to get the best deal on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, which is a popular device in the low-end smartphone range, is now more appealing as all the top e-commerce destinations have slashed the price of this device. Introduced earlier at the price of Rs33,999, the device can now be bought as low as Rs19999 to Rs 22999 depending on the variant and the platform you prefer. It is therefore the best time to upgrade with more bank and exchange offers where buyers can purchase the Galaxy A35 5G at one of the lowest prices ever. Read further to know how to get the best deal on Samsung Galaxy A35 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A35: Discounts and where to buy?

Galaxy A35 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is on sale at Flipkart priced at 22,999, which is a reduction of 11,000 over the regular price.

The effective price will again decrease with the offers on credit cards, such as 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and up to 500 cashback with Axis Bank SuperMoney RuPay Credit Card UPI transactions.

You also get white colouring discount up to 17650 rs on exchange or in-store- exchange of your old smartphones. This may also reduce the price to a practical 5349 rupees to some users.

This can be done using No Cost EMI which is offered at Bajaj, Finserv, major credit cards/debit cards, and cardless EMI.



On Amazon, the Galaxy A35 5G has a price of 20,903. The effective price will go down as low as 13,000 with the eligible bank discount (up to 1250 off) and exchange offer (up to 19650 off) where a buyer has a high-value exchange device.

Samsung Galaxy A35: Top features

6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection

Exynos 1380 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

Triple rear cameras (50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro), 13MP front camera

5000mAh battery, IP67 water and dust resistance, Samsung Knox Vault security

AI-powered camera features and One UI updates

Such offers and prices that have been offered by Samsung now make the Galaxy A35 5G one of the most value-for-money smartphones in the mid-range segment in India considering that the discount can be up to 50 percent off the original price with plenty of other offers, as well. Be it your first 5G device upgrade or the first time holding it, this is the time to pick up the Galaxy A35 5G at a new low record price before stocks run out.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.